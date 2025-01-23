Philadelphia Mayor's Attempt to Cheer on the Eagles Goes Terribly Wrong When She Makes Grade School Mistake

Just when you thought the postseason couldn’t get any worse for the fans of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oh, sure, on the field, it’s been great. The Eagles went 14-3 during the regular season and won the NFC East, then coasted through their first playoff game against the Green Bay Packers and outlasted the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, earning a spot in the NFC Championship against division rivals Washington.

However, both of those games came with a bit of viral infamy for Eagles-adjacent non-players. After the Packers game, a rude and abusive Eagles fan who was throwing grotesquely misogynistic slurs became the subject of a social media firestorm, especially when it turned out that he was an employee at a DEI-centric consulting firm. (He later got fired and banned from all future events at Lincoln Financial Field.)

As for the Rams game, just hours before Philly dispatched Los Angeles, the mayor of Philly is took the viral center stage for her chant cheering on the Eagles. Or, rather, the Elgses.

Who are the Elgseses? No, not the family four houses down that regifts you a fruitcake every Christmas. It’s the team Democrat Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker apparently thinks she’s cheering for.

“Listen, we gotta do this,” she said, according to WCAU-TV. “Let me hear you all sing!”

Then she began the chant, which … well, if this were a five-year-old, maybe we’d think this was cute:

Gonna need the Philly Mayor to work on her “EAGLES” chant before the NFC Championship pic.twitter.com/VL5zZLzRIk — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 20, 2025

“Let’s go, birds!” she said, before stepping away from the lectern.

By Tuesday, Parker, a first-term mayor, was laughing about it at an event for the Kensington Wellness Court.

“We don’t promise perfection, I’m so happy that I never have, especially after I couldn’t spell Eagles right,” she joked.

However, as WTXF-TV noted in a follow-up, the misspelling was “a cardinal sin among Eagles fans.” (I wonder how long the newsroom was saving that lede up.)

For anyone who has never been to an Eagles game (and as someone who has, my advice, to quote the old anti-drug PSAs: Not even once), this chant is pretty much heard inside the stadium virtually every Sunday.

Go to a pub anywhere in the greater Philly area on game day and you’re going to hear it break out every time the Tush Push™ nets Jalen Hurts another touchdown. Heck, just walk down Broad Street and yell “E! A! …” and pretty much everyone else there will finish the chant for you.

This is the mayor of the city, and what’s her version of it? “E! L! G! S! E! S!” I’m halfway surprised she didn’t end it with, “Pat, I’d like to buy a consonant,” only for her staff to inform her she wasn’t on “Wheel of Fortune,” Ryan Seacrest took over for Pat Sajak as the host, and you don’t need to buy consonants.

On the plus side, as of this past Monday, Joe Biden’s handlers are out of a job. Most of them are Delaware-based, which means they’re in the general vicinity of Philadelphia. If they can prop up that meat puppet for virtually four years, I’m sure they can do wonders for Cherelle Parker.

If they do start correcting her spelling, that raises questions as to what the next dose of viral infamy is going to be for the Eagles, however.

The obscene DEI imbecile is banned for life. Michael Irvin is long retired, so Philly fans can’t cheer if he gets temporarily paralyzed on the field like they did 25 years ago. Christmas is over, so they can’t throw snowballs at Santa Claus.

Chinese Lunar New Year starts on Jan. 29, just three days after the NFC Championship. Any suggestions on how to screw that up in a headline-making way? Racial stereotypes? Cement-filled hóngbāo hurled at Commanders’ players? I mean, get creative, Philly-fan degenerates! Your mayor already made a third-grade spelling mistake. Step up and give us the reprobate fodder for viral outrage we’ve all come to know and loathe from your team’s hardcore supporters. Mayor Parker is counting on you to make her not look so bad.

