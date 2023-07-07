Share
This booking photo provided by Philadelphia Police Department shows Kimbrady Carriker. Carriker was arraigned Wednesday, July 5, 2023 on five counts of murder as well as charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)
This booking photo provided by Philadelphia Police Department shows Kimbrady Carriker. Carriker was arraigned Wednesday, July 5, 2023 on five counts of murder as well as charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)

Philadelphia Shooting Suspect Told Police Killing Spree Was to Help Fight Gun Violence

 By Jack Davis  July 7, 2023 at 7:41am
The suspect accused of gunning down five people in Philadelphia on Monday has told police he was trying to assist the police and fight gun violence, according to a new report.

Kimbrady Carriker was arrested Monday night after the spree and — after telling police they had done a good job — told the arresting officers he was out to help the police because “all these guys are out there killing people,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which cited police sources it did not name.

Carriker, 40, faces five counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Neighbor Glenda Drew, who watched video of the incident, said before the shooting began that Carriker stood in the street and called out, “Hoorah! It’s time to go to war.”

When the inquirer probed Carriker’s social media history, it found a now-deleted Facebook account in which Carriker recently posted about “evil spirits.”

He said he needed to conduct “patrols” in his neighborhood.

Carriker was in “a dark place” recently, roomates said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. They said he supported vigilante justice to help the police.

The Inquirer said that in his posts, he blamed people in his neighborhood, who he said encouraged younger people to commit crime.

“They are without a doubt promoting and participating in robbing, prostitution, scamming, and murder,” Carriker wrote on June 20. “When one of their monsters is killed they cry foul. Boohoo.”

Is gun violence a growing problem in the US?

Carriker had been “acting strange” recently, police were told, including one instance in which he paced through his house wearing body armor and carrying an AR-15.

Carriker told police “Yahweh” would send him help, according to The New York Times.

The Times noted a recent Facebook post he made.

“But we prayed to our God and posted a guard day and night to meet this threat,” the post read.

Carriker then quoted Isaiah: “To save you, I will send an army against Babylon.

“I will break down the city gates; and the shouts of her people will turn into crying.”

Neighbors said Carricker had given no inclination of what was going on inside his head.

“He never gave us a problem, he was always a nice guy,” Bernard Mason, 53, who lives across from where Carriker was living, said. “We saw him a couple of times in full heels and a dress and didn’t think nothing of it, that’s his thing.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
