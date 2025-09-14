Philadelphia's Soros-Backed DA Downgrades Murder Charge in Broad-Daylight Execution of Woman

The city of Philadelphia is once again making national headlines, and for all the wrong reasons.

A woman was executed in broad daylight, but prosecutors have decided it wasn’t a murder.

Philadelphia NBC affiliate WCAU-TV reported the district attorney’s office dropped the murder charge against a man named John Kelly, who allegedly gunned down a woman named Lauren Jardine in the city in what was by any objective measure an execution.

The video is disturbing but deserves to be watched, so people who do not live in or near the so-called City of Brotherly Love can see how the George Soros-backed elected officials there evaluate crime.

WARNING: The following video shows scenes of deadly violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

Philly DA Larry Krasner just gave a murderer a feee pass by downgrading murder charges to Voluntary Manslaughter. Watch the video. He shoots her at 31 seconds, she’s done, then executes her 10 seconds later. The threat was over at 31. This is murder! Why the free pass? pic.twitter.com/iNYooXNFe1 — Sgt. Mark Fusetti (Retired) (@MarkFusetti) September 9, 2025

Video shows Kelly fighting with Jardine, repeatedly punching her, and firing multiple shots after he wrestled a gun away from her.

The clip also includes a final shot fired at the victim as she sat on the ground.

At one point in the video, the man police identified as Kelly lines up a handgun carefully at the victim.

After several seconds, he pulls the trigger.

Kelly was originally charged with murder and a handful of secondary crimes, but on Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office downgraded the most serious charge to voluntary manslaughter.

Jeff Hojnowski with the DA’s office said the decision to downgrade the charge was based on “new evidence.”

“You hear another gunshot, which I believe to be the fatal gunshot wound,” Hojnowski told WCAU.

“She was fighting with the homeless guy outside the store,” a witness told the news outlet. “He shot the woman at least six times.”

Witnesses claimed Kelly was attacking or threatening to attack another woman with a screwdriver when Jardine intervened and was ultimately killed by a stolen gun she brought to the interaction.

Jardine was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead there.

To be fair, police said the victim did bring the firearm, which by any objective measure would be considered an escalation.

But anyone who has ever been to a rudimentary gun training class has almost certainly been told never to behave in such a manner when armed.

We can assume Jardine did not attend one of those classes, as cops said the gun she produced and was killed with was lifted during a burglary.

But none of that changes what is seen on the video.

The video shows a wounded Jardine on the ground and no longer a threat, which made Kelly the aggressor.

Retired Philadelphia cop Mark Fusetti, who shared the clip above, argued that on X.

WARNING: The following video contains language that might offend some viewers.

Here’s why this is not a justified shooting pic.twitter.com/zHhpCVKX6C — Sgt. Mark Fusetti (Retired) (@MarkFusetti) September 10, 2025

In no state in this country is it legal to approach a wounded person — no matter how upset you are with them — and take careful aim at their upper body and open fire on a public sidewalk.

Then again, under Soros-backed DA Larry Krasner, justice has a different definition in Philadelphia than in other places.

WHYY reported Soros dumped nearly $1.7 million into getting Krasner elected, which could explain the reduced charge.

In any event, just days after America watched a shocking murder on a light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, a leftist DA in Philadelphia has declared that pointing a gun at a wounded woman and pulling the trigger is not murder.

