The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Philippine President on UN: If They Come Here, Throw Them to the Crocodiles

By Rebekah Baker
March 13, 2018 at 4:07pm

Print

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had some harsh words for the United Nations in response to their condemnation of the bloodbath that has resulted from a crackdown on drug dealers in the Philippines.

“According to official statistics, about 4,000 Filipinos have been killed by the police in a nationwide crackdown on drugs dealers and users since Mr Duterte came to power in mid-2016,” the Telegraph reported.

“Thousands more have been executed on the streets by masked assassins.”

In a speech to soldiers in Zamboanga, Duterte said that he would feed UN officials to crocodiles if they came to the Philippines to investigate him.

“If these fools come here, are there crocodiles here? The ones that eat people? Throw those sons of b****** to them,” he said, according to the Philippine Star.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Duterte also ordered police to ignore inspectors who wanted to investigate his war against drugs, Yahoo reported.

“You know, they say they are investigating us. My God, you fools! If you are investigating us, the rule in criminal law is, any statement or answer that you give may incriminate you,” he said.

A few days before Duterte’s crocodile remarks, the United Nations spoke out against the president’s “disgraceful” behavior up to that point.

“Really it makes one believe that the president of the Philippines needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric evaluation,” said UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussei.

Do you think President Duerte should be stopped?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“This sort of comment really is unacceptable.”

The comment to which Hussei is referring is one Duterte made last week. He called the UN Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard, “malnourished,” the Telegraph reported.

Duterte’s crocodile remark isn’t the first time he has made threatening statements toward the United Nations.

In 2016, the UN condemned the handling of suspected drug dealers in his country.

“You go and file a complaint in the United Nations, I will burn down the United Nations if you want,” Duterte said at a Philippine army base. “I will burn it down if I go to America.”

According to the Philippine Star, Duterte has stressed that his war on narcotics will continue until he steps down from office.

Philippine Pres: If the UN Shows up, Throw Them to the Crocs Scroll down to comment below.

Print

By: Rebekah Baker on March 13, 2018 at 4:07pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

arnold_Schwarzenegger_

Schwarzenegger Unleashes Incredibly Bizarre Lawsuit

Randy DeSoto

mexico-american border

Report: Trump’s Wall Could Pay For Itself By Cutting Welfare To Illegals

Will Racke

ICE, illegal immigrant

Activists Demand Justice After Border Agents Arrest Illegal… Then They Learn What She Did for a Living

Peter Hasson

nancy pelosi, joe biden, kamala harris

Democrats’ Potential Campaign Platform Calls for Federal Law to Be Thrown Out the Window

Becky Loggia

donald trump, animal rights

Trump Obliterates Obama-Era Rule… Sends Clear Message to PETA

Peter Hasson

Dems Appear to Be Embracing Shock Issue for 2020 — Ultimate End to Rule of Law

Eric Lieberman

Amazon delivery guy

Security Camera Shows Disturbing Act Amazon Driver Committed With Customers Package

George Upper

Mark Zuckerberg

Confirmed: Facebook’s Recent Algorithm Change Is Crushing Conservative Sites, Boosting Liberals

Recently Posted