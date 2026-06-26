Share
Commentary
Sports
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 24, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Commentary
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 24, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Phoenix Mercury Post Cartoon of Injured Caitlin Clark, Then Delete as World Responds in Disgust

 By Samuel Short  June 26, 2026 at 6:37am
Share

The Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark continues to be a target of scorn in the WNBA, this time courtesy of the Phoenix Mercury’s official account on social media platform X.

Wednesday saw the Fever and Mercury face off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas plunged a closed fist into Clark’s neck at the horn as she was getting off the ground.

Thomas subsequently received a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty and a one-game suspension. The WNBA described her actions as “recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area.”

The WNBA’s statement from Thursday reads, “The incident, for which Thomas was deemed to have committed a non-basketball act, occurred with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter of the Mercury’s 111-109 win over the Fever last night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Per WNBA rule, the League Office has the option, following its review of any game, to reclassify a Flagrant foul or to classify as Flagrant any foul not called as such during a game and may impose a fine and/or suspension.”

“Thomas will serve her suspension on June 27, when the Mercury visit the Toronto Tempo.”

The Mercury decided to lean into the controversy as Outkick reports the team posted a cartoon making fun of a downed Clark.

Should the entire Mercury organization be fined for posting such a disgraceful mockery of the injured Caitlin Clark?

The post has since been taken down, but not before other X users could screenshot it.

The phrasing “de-wanna piece of this” is in reference to the Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner, who also created a buzz after an altercation with the Fever’s Sophie Cunningham.

The post is confusing on the one hand given the cartoon is clearly supposed to be a downed Clark, but the jersey number reads 24 on purple, which is Bonner’s number.

Related:
Politico: Dems Patriotism Problems So Bad They Have Issues Rooting for US World Cup Success

Outkick asked the Mercury about the authenticity of the post — whether it was from someone working for the team — and if they thought it was appropriate. They did not get a reply.

Outkick also said it reached out to the WNBA and the Fever, but neither replied before the outlet’s deadline.

It’s tasteless to say the least.

Putting your fist in someone’s throat is not a shove or a trip.

Under a different angle, this can be fatal. Neck injuries are career-altering for athletes, and more importantly, life-altering.

The team that made the post also caused the injury.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy chastised the organization, calling them cowards for not standing by it.

The WNBA has more publicity than they’ve had in over a decade.

Outkick cited Sports Media Watch’s finding that Clark’s rookie year in 2024 gave the league a seven-figure audience for the first time in 16 years.

The organization is risking that boon — and Clark’s safety — by allowing this behavior to continue.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Sen. Thune Outrages MAGA Voters by Booting Scott Pressler from GOP Event for Supporting SAVE America Act
Germany Bans Film on Vigilante Who Kills Violent Illegals, So Elon Posts Whole Movie on X for Free... for the Entire Planet
How the 'Anti-Fascist' Antifa Movement Looks Startlingly Like Hitler's 'Storm Troopers'
Phoenix Mercury Post Cartoon of Injured Caitlin Clark, Then Delete as World Responds in Disgust
Real Man: Churchgoer Can't Find Tool to Free Kids from Sweltering Car, Says 'My Fist Will Probably Work,' Then, With God's Help, Starts Smashing Glass
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,

Conversation