Phoenix Mercury Post Cartoon of Injured Caitlin Clark, Then Delete as World Responds in Disgust

The Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark continues to be a target of scorn in the WNBA, this time courtesy of the Phoenix Mercury’s official account on social media platform X.

Wednesday saw the Fever and Mercury face off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas plunged a closed fist into Clark’s neck at the horn as she was getting off the ground.

Thomas subsequently received a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty and a one-game suspension. The WNBA described her actions as “recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area.”

The WNBA’s statement from Thursday reads, “The incident, for which Thomas was deemed to have committed a non-basketball act, occurred with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter of the Mercury’s 111-109 win over the Fever last night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Per WNBA rule, the League Office has the option, following its review of any game, to reclassify a Flagrant foul or to classify as Flagrant any foul not called as such during a game and may impose a fine and/or suspension.”

“Thomas will serve her suspension on June 27, when the Mercury visit the Toronto Tempo.”

The Mercury decided to lean into the controversy as Outkick reports the team posted a cartoon making fun of a downed Clark.

Should the entire Mercury organization be fined for posting such a disgraceful mockery of the injured Caitlin Clark? Yes No

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The post has since been taken down, but not before other X users could screenshot it.

BREAKING – The WNBA is facing mass calls to sanction and fine the Phoenix Mercury after the team made a post mocking what viewers are calling a racially motivated attack against Caitlin Clark last night at the hands of one of their black players. pic.twitter.com/LVXaxR5yMW — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 25, 2026

The phrasing “de-wanna piece of this” is in reference to the Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner, who also created a buzz after an altercation with the Fever’s Sophie Cunningham.

The post is confusing on the one hand given the cartoon is clearly supposed to be a downed Clark, but the jersey number reads 24 on purple, which is Bonner’s number.

Outkick asked the Mercury about the authenticity of the post — whether it was from someone working for the team — and if they thought it was appropriate. They did not get a reply.

Outkick also said it reached out to the WNBA and the Fever, but neither replied before the outlet’s deadline.

It’s tasteless to say the least.

Putting your fist in someone’s throat is not a shove or a trip.

Under a different angle, this can be fatal. Neck injuries are career-altering for athletes, and more importantly, life-altering.

The team that made the post also caused the injury.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy chastised the organization, calling them cowards for not standing by it.

Breaking: The cowards at @PhoenixMercury deleted the post making fun of CC getting throat punched by Alyssa Thomas. If you’re gonna ruin the golden goose at least stand by it. COWARDS DELETED pic.twitter.com/aCEkmib64Q — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 25, 2026

The WNBA has more publicity than they’ve had in over a decade.

Outkick cited Sports Media Watch’s finding that Clark’s rookie year in 2024 gave the league a seven-figure audience for the first time in 16 years.

The organization is risking that boon — and Clark’s safety — by allowing this behavior to continue.

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