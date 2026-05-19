Phones and Politics Are Dividing and Isolating Young Men and Women, And It's Painful to Watch

There is something very wrong with young Americans at the moment that you might or might not notice if you’re around enough of them.

I have been noticing it constantly over the last couple of weeks during pre-graduation events, school functions, family gatherings, cookouts, and all the other events that come with this time of year.

The boys and girls and men and women — broadly speaking — do not seem to like each other very much right now.

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