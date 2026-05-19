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Young men and women are growing increasingly divided in their political and social views.
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Young men and women are growing increasingly divided in their political and social views.(weerapatkiatdumrong - iStock / Getty Images)

Phones and Politics Are Dividing and Isolating Young Men and Women, And It's Painful to Watch

 By Johnathan Jones  May 19, 2026 at 1:52pm
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There is something very wrong with young Americans at the moment that you might or might not notice if you’re around enough of them.

I have been noticing it constantly over the last couple of weeks during pre-graduation events, school functions, family gatherings, cookouts, and all the other events that come with this time of year.

The boys and girls and men and women — broadly speaking — do not seem to like each other very much right now.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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