Photo of Biden in Rain Goes Viral - So Weird People Can't Even Tell If It's Real

It’s a question America finds itself asking far too often: Is President Joe Biden OK?

In fact, there are so many reasons to ask this question that you almost have to demarcate the genre of predicament that raised the question in the first place. Is it just a general, existential concern for the well-being of a man who rarely seems well? Or did he make a specific verbal gaffe that no person not in the throes of dramatically diminishing returns would utter? (“Let me start with two words: Made in America!”)

Did he tell a lie of such dramatic proportions that it makes you wonder whether he still knows what reality is? Did he slur his words so badly that you couldn’t even tell whether it was a lie? Or was the issue physical? Did he fall off of a bike or stairs — again?

This time, the concern seems to be those tricky ol’ stairs. Conservative blogger Amy Moreno noticed an unusual photograph of the president in the rain that she said popped up “online w/no context – did this klutzy cadaver fall again?”

It certainly looks that way:

I just saw this online w/no context – did this klutzy cadaver fall again? pic.twitter.com/nn7Q4jPTGB — Amy Moreno (@VivaLaAmes11) March 16, 2023

This might be the weirdest Biden fall yet — so weird that, if Elon Musk weren’t in charge, the White House might be asking Twitter to censor the picture of the octogenarian president.

Moreno wasn’t the only one who was concerned about the president from the photo.

“WTF is happening here?” Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson tweeted, following it up with: “I promise this is not AI.”

I promise this is not AI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 16, 2023

Conservative social media crypto pundit Matt Wallace said Biden was “doing the debt dance to summon congress to allow him to go even more into debt than the 11 trillion he has already recklessly added.”

Joe Biden doing the debt dance to summon congress to allow him to go even more into debt than the 11 trillion he has already recklessly added — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2023

Johnson wasn’t the only one who was in disbelief that this was a real photograph:

I literally can’t tell what is real anymore https://t.co/zBLByoolpC — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 16, 2023

Meanwhile, former Donald Trump attorney Jenna Ellis invited Twitter users to caption the photo, which led to this little ditty:

If it hadn’t been for Cotton-Eye Joe

Trump’d be president a long time ago

Where did you come from, where did you go?

Where did you come from, Cotton-Eye Joe? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 17, 2023

Which also may not be far from the truth, as one user noted with a fake CNN chyron:

I’m sure they will spin it. pic.twitter.com/gqLEz1VQir — Paul Slade (@PBSlade) March 17, 2023

To be fair, while the memes have come like a Barack Obama gun-walking operation gone bad — which is to say, fast and furious — there doesn’t necessarily seem to be an explanation as to where this photograph came from.

It is clear that earlier this week, Biden visited Los Angeles, which was experiencing bad weather at the time: “At 5:30 p.m. Air Force One took off into a foggy, rainy LA sky; on Wednesday, Biden will tackle lower prescription drug costs on his final tour stop,” the Orange County Register reported.

Whatever the case, this isn’t the first time it’s looked like the president has met his match with a staircase. Usually, it seems to involve Air Force One, however:

JUST IN – Biden stumbled and fell forward while going up the main stairs of Air Force One departing Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/5w2FJpRcjW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 22, 2023

President Joe

Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 —

The Hill (@thehill) March

19, 2021

President Biden stumbles while walking up the stairs to Air Force One

pic.twitter.com/t959EPMHpu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2021

Did it involve the presidential 747 this time? Who knows? Perhaps more importantly, who cares?

For all we know, this was a single shot that, taken out of context, makes the president appear to be falling. The mere fact we’re asking if he’s OK, however, has to do with a larger body of evidence that goes beyond the staircase of Air Force One — or even whether he’s physically coordinated.

Here’s footage I took of President @JoeBiden falling over on his bike this morning in Rehoboth. pic.twitter.com/hCt1af0pFU — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 18, 2022

BIDEN: “I was diagnosed with having a — anyway — they had to take the top of my head off a couple times to see if I had a brain…” pic.twitter.com/1qQSZtTTUw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2023

“Are you planning on traveling to East Palestine?” BIDEN: “At this moment not. I was, I did a whole video, I mean, uh, you know, the uh, what the hell? On…” “Zoom?” BIDEN: “Zoom. All I can hear every time I think of Zoom is that song of my generation, ‘Who’s Zoomin’ Who?'” pic.twitter.com/fBWAVar7Gm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 24, 2023

Joe Biden, the same guy that said J-O-B-S was a three-letter word pic.twitter.com/vyzXsEFrDH — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 7, 2022

WATCH – Ol’ Joe Makes a Major Announcement: “If you try anything to raise the cost of

frishi-heh-fring-fruzh, I will veto it!” pic.twitter.com/m06zO0kTj0 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 8, 2023

Let’s say this was all happening during the carefree days of the mid-90s, where the dot-com boom was sending the stock market to record highs, Osama bin Laden was just a crazy guy in a cave and our major geopolitical enemy was Iraq, a decimated country whose independence was so heavily qualified by U.N. sanctions and no-fly zones that Saddam Hussein hardly seemed worth bothering with. Even in those heady, carefree times, a president exhibiting this kind of enfeebling decay would be worrisome.

In 2023, the economy is in tatters thanks to pandemic lockdowns and inflation, the latter of which this president seems to have no real solution for. Russia, which has been threatening to embark on a campaign of mass irredentism to retake territory lost in the breakup of the former Soviet Union, has begun the offensive with an invasion of Ukraine; the best outcome of that war for us, unfortunately, seems to be a stalemate in which fighting Russian aggression creates a money pit for Washington and its NATO allies. China has designs on Taiwan and successfully traversed most of the continental United States with a spy balloon. American debt is growing; U.S. energy production is shrinking.

We can’t be asking if the president is OK over and over again. There fact we have to wonder so often, for so many reasons, should be a sign things are very, very wrong.

