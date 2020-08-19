Photo Emerges of Bill Clinton Receiving Massage From Alleged Epstein Victim

New photos have emerged that connect former President Bill Clinton to an alleged victim of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The images published by the Daily Mail are from 2002, when Clinton took Epstein’s private jet to Africa on a humanitarian mission that previously has been acknowledged by Clinton’s defenders as one of the trips he took on the private jet.

Although some records show Clinton took more than 20 flights on the plane dubbed the Lolita Express, Clinton had said through the Clinton Foundation that only four trips were made.

The photos published by the Daily Mail show Chauntae Davies, who was 22 at the time and acted as Epstein’s personal masseuse, giving the fully clothed Clinton, then 56, a massage while the entourage that Clinton was a part of was at a refueling stop in Portugal.

Davies has since accused Epstein of raping her while she worked for him, according to CBS. She also claimed she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s second-in-command.

Epstein, a wealthy financier who pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a person under the age of 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution, according to NBC News, committed suicide last year in a Manhattan jail while facing new charges of sex trafficking. He was 66 years old.

Maxwell currently is being held on sex trafficking charges at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Davies said Clinton — a speaker at the 2020 Democratic National Convention — did nothing improper on the trip to Africa in 2002.

“Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip, and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him,” she told the Daily Mail, adding that Clinton was “charming and sweet.”

The massage happened by chance, she said.

“We had a stopover for the jet to refuel, and while we were in the terminal, the ex-president was complaining of stiffness from falling asleep in his chair,” Davies said. “Ghislaine chimed in to be funny and said that I could give him a massage.

“Everyone had a little chuckle, but Ghislaine in her prim British accent insisted and said I was good. The president then asked me, ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?’ ” Davies said.

Davies tried, but the former president was significantly taller, which she proposed to solve.

“I’ve got a bad angle; would you mind getting on your knees?” she said she asked Clinton. “I’m not at all sure what came over me,” Davies said.

The Daily Mail’s report quoted Davies as having written in a soon-to-released memoir that, “I was groggy and have also always been the queen of putting my foot in my mouth. For a moment the room fell silent. I couldn’t believe I’d said that. The words just shot out before I realized what I was saying or who I said it to.

“Then, although his face had turned the color of fire, he laughed. The whole room was laughing, too. And, being the good sport he was, he sat down so I could get a better angle,” she said.

Publication of the images produced a reaction on Twitter.

In an interview with NPR, Davies recalled her first massage with Epstein.

“He came waltzing in and threw his bathrobe off and got on the table and sort of looked me up and down and started asking me 21 questions. And I proceeded to massage him and try to focus on the massage,” she said.

And before I knew it — I mean, he was pretty quick into it — he flipped over onto his back and asked if I minded if he touched himself. I had come from a background of abuse where I had just kind of been taught to just look the other way, really, and not say anything. And I gave him the OK to touch himself because I didn’t know what else to say or do in that moment,” she said.

When the massage was done, “I left the room, you know, with my head spinning, trying to figure out what the hell just happened,” she said.

