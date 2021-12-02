Share
News
Heiress Ghislaine Maxwell attends the Tsunami Relief Party - thrown by Vanity Fair editor Henry Porter and Burberry - at the Twentieth Century Theatre, Westbourne Grove on Jan. 23, 2005, in London.
Heiress Ghislaine Maxwell attends the Tsunami Relief Party - thrown by Vanity Fair editor Henry Porter and Burberry - at the Twentieth Century Theatre, Westbourne Grove on Jan. 23, 2005, in London. (Dave Benett / Getty Images)

Photo: Here's the Creepy Ghislaine Maxwell Moment Court Illustrator Caught - It Will Haunt You

 By Michael Austin  December 2, 2021 at 4:28pm
Share

Jane Rosenberg, a court artist currently covering the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, captured a rather haunting image during a pre-trial hearing in New York City.

Maxwell currently faces several charges related to her alleged participation in the many sex crimes committed by notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is now deceased.

According to Reuters, as court artists drew their sketches of Maxwell, she stared right back at them and, in turn, made sketches of the artists.

Rosenberg depicted this in one of her illustrations of the proceedings.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Gives Speech So Bad It Has Tons of People Wondering What Is Going on with Him

“Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, makes a sketch of court artists while seated between defense attorneys Bobbi Sternheim and Jeffrey Pagliuca, during a pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S.,” Reuters wrote in its description of the illustration.

Apparently, this was not a first for Rosenberg.

The accomplished courtroom artist told The Western Journal that, during the trial of Lev Parnas — a Ukrainian-American businessman who was convicted on charges related to violating campaign finance laws — one of the co-defendants drew a sketch of her.

Do you believe Ghislaine Maxwell is guilty?

“Maybe I got more interesting looking since [the] pandemic?” Rosenberg told The Western Journal in an email.

As it turns out, Rosenberg had actually drawn sketches of Epstein as well during a few pre-trial hearings.

“There wasn’t a trial,” she told the New York Post. “So it was just a few hearings before he killed himself, or didn’t kill himself.”

Rosenberg noted that she’s very careful to make sure her drawings are not too judgemental.

“I have to hear the facts before I make a judgment on how I would vote,” she said.

Related:
Epstein Victim Breaks Down on Stand After Maxwell Lawyers Accuse Her of Speaking Out for Money

Despite this, she told the Post what she thought of Epstein.

“He’s totally a sicko, weirdo,” she said.

Many of the crimes committed by Epstein — of which Maxwell is alleged to be a conspirator — appear rather sick by any standard.

On Wednesday, the first of Maxwell’s accusers — identified as “Jane” — gave graphic testimony related to the abuse she had allegedly suffered at the hands of both Epstein and Maxwell.

According to Jane, Maxwell not only groomed her for sexual abuse but also participated in the abuse herself.

“I was abused pretty much every time that I would go over to his house, and it all started to seem the same after a while — whether it was just him or there were other women involved, or me and Jeffrey and Ghislaine, it all started to seem the same,” Jane testified.

“After a while, you just become numb to it.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Photo: Here's the Creepy Ghislaine Maxwell Moment Court Illustrator Caught - It Will Haunt You
Watch: Biden Gives Speech So Bad It Has Tons of People Wondering What Is Going on with Him
Epstein Victim Breaks Down on Stand After Maxwell Lawyers Accuse Her of Speaking Out for Money
Smollett Prosecution Drops Bombshell: Jussie and Nigerian Brothers Staged 'Dry Run' of Attack, Part of It Was Even Recorded
Grooming? Woke Schools Brainwash Kids Using the Same Tactics Deployed by Pedophiles
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!