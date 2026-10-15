Photo: Disaster for Kai Trump as First Season of College Golf Upended by Injury - Update Posted from Hospital Bed

Kai Madison Trump, the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, recently underwent wrist surgery after sustaining a golf-related injury during her first tournament of the season at the University of Miami.

The 19-year-old burgeoning star shared the news Wednesday in a lengthy post published to Instagram.

“While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love,” she wrote in the post.

“It’s certainly not how I envisioned the next few months, but sometimes the journey takes an unexpected turn, and I’m choosing to embrace this one with patience, and a whole lot of determination,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Trump (@kaitrump)

Trump, also known for her hilarious impressions of her granddad, added that “recovery will take time” and then praised her medical team.

Should Kai Trump consider a career in politics after her sports career? Definitely, her family legacy supports that Possibly, but sports should come first No, she should stick to sports Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Definitely, her family legacy supports that 40% (14 votes) Possibly, but sports should come first 51% (18 votes) No, she should stick to sports 9% (3 votes)

“A special thank you to Dr. Carlson and the incredible team at HSS in New York for taking such great care of me, and to my teammates, coaches, family, and everyone who has supported me along the way,” she wrote.

“For now, it’s all about healing, and trusting the process. I can’t wait to be back with my team, doing what I love,” Trump concluded. “I’ll be back before you know it, stronger and more grateful than ever!”

According to ESPN, Trump is one of nine players on the University of Miami’s female golf team, the Hurricanes.

“The Hurricanes, as a team, have two tournament wins and one runner-up finish in three events this season — currently holding the No. 7 spot in the national rankings,” ESPN reported.

Trump has been playing on the team since the fall of 2025. She recently made it clear in a social media video that her intention at college is to play golf for the Hurricanes, not “party” in Miami.

Kai Trump says she’s at the University of Miami to play golf not to party “College life is fun. When you’re a student athlete, that makes it hard to be honest with you” “I wake up every day at like 5:00am and then I don’t normally go to sleep until like 10:30”… — Jack (@Jackkk) September 6, 2026

She wasn’t exaggerating. An unnamed source close to the Trump family told People magazine in May that she’s “extremely focused on golf.”

“She has demonstrated the discipline to continue with it and go as far as she can,” the source added.

Indeed, this isn’t even the first time she’s injured her wrist while playing golf. Appearing on Fox News in July, she revealed that she’d undergone wrist surgery six months earlier. Trump also disclosed how she’d used the recovery time to work on her six-pack abs.

“I literally told them, ‘I have seven months before I return to golf, we’re getting a six-pack,'” she recalled. “And I got a six-pack literally just by prioritizing the right foods and working out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Trump (@kaitrump)

Trump also told Fox News how her top two hobbies are playing golf and working out at the gym.

“I play a lot of golf … and then work out,” she said. “Nothing clears your head better than going to the gym and working out … Even if you’re not lifting heavy or if you’re just walking on the treadmill, being active clears your head and helps your mental health.”

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