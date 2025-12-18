You’ve got to hand it to Donald Trump: The man is the greatest troller to ever grace the halls of the White House.

OK, maybe Ronald Reagan might have been in the same ballpark had social media progressed beyond CompuServe and bulletin board services by the time he left the White House. Perhaps, given an electronic media, Teddy Roosevelt might have taken the crown. But, whatever the case, Trump is a man both of and for the moment, as his Presidential Walk of Fame at the White House proves.

If you don’t believe me, look at the captions for the former denizens of the Oval Office, starting with the man whose wife Trump defeated to win the White House the first time.

Many have noticed the plaque “honoring” the 42nd president of the United States, which is honestly one of the nicer ones. As the U.K. Guardian noted, the Presidential Walk of Fame now includes plaques underneath the portraits as “Trump’s broader effort to reshape the White House environment to match his preferences.” And what preferences they are!

Bill Clinton served as Attorney General and Governor of Arkansas before winning the Presidency in what was called a major upset over President George H. W. Bush. As President, Clinton signed crime and welfare legislation, which was passed with the leadership of Republicans in Congress.

Not so bad for starters.

He approved NAFTA, which President Donald J. Trump would later terminate as being bad for the United States, welcomed China into the World Trade Organization, and oversaw NATO’s Military intervention in Bosnia and Kosovo. Despite the scandals that plagued his Presidency, the tech boom of the late 1990s resulted in excellent Economic growth, which helped him and Republicans in Congress deliver balanced budgets for the first time in decades.

Up and down, I’d say.

In 2016, President Clinton’s wife, Hillary, lost the Presidency to President Donald J. Trump!

Brutal. And accurate.

Nor, in fact, was Clinton the only president to get this treatment. His predecessor the first time got worse:

Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History. As President, he passed the highly ineffective “Unaffordable” Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress, and the Election of the largest House Republican majority since 1946. He presided over a stagnant economy, approved the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, and signed the one-sided Patis Climate Accords, both of which were later terminated by President Donald J. Trump. Under Obama, the ISIS Caliphate spread actoss the Middle East, Libya collapsed into chaos, and Russia invaded and took Crimes, in Ukraine. He crippled small businesses with crushing regulation and environmental fed tape, devastated American coal miners, and weaponized the IRS and Federal bureaucracies against his political opponents. Obama also spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American History. His handpicked successor, Hillary Rodham Clinton, would then lose the Presidency to Donald J. Trump.

Barack Hussein Obama,” Obama’s plaque reads, “was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figüres in American History.” pic.twitter.com/TVvULAkErt — 🇺🇸BellaLovesUSA🍊🇺🇸 (@Bellamari8mazz) December 17, 2025

And then there’s “Sleepy Joe Biden,” who is actually called that in the Hall of Presidents:

The Trump White House has placed new plaques under the presidential portraits on the “Walk of Fame” facing the Rose Garden. The Biden plaque describes him as the “worst President in American History” who “oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters”. pic.twitter.com/Ny0aCGvKQm — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) December 17, 2025

Lies undetected, which is the great thing.

What’s great is that the woman Trump is referencing hates him more than anything, precisely because she can’t get over the fact that she lost to him. She called his supporters the “basket of deplorables,” then complained the election was stolen, helped prop up the Russiagate hoax, and has whiled away the intervening years acting like a spoilt brat who thought she deserved the presidency for being the ur-girlboss.

Congratulations, Hillary: Now the world knows that the only way you could have made it into the White House was by marrying Bill Clinton. What makes it all the more memorable is that you get the impression that President Trump wrote the line out himself.

