Photo Shows What Secret Service Agent Did During Rally Attack, And It Wasn't Protecting Trump - 'Disgraceful'

The Secret Service is facing intense backlash following Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

Videos of the event show several female secret service agents, small in stature compared to their male counterparts, surrounding the president just after the shooting, which resulted in Trump taking a bullet to the ear, two attendees suffering critical injuries and one dying, along with the shooter, per the Associated Press.

One shocking photograph taken at the time of the shooting shows one of the female agents cowering behind Trump as other agents circle around to protect him.

How does this f***king person still able to have a job as secret service!!!? pic.twitter.com/sWksUbwpMi — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 14, 2024

Secret Service Agent hiding behind the President, during an assassination attempt. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/Xear1RNbO4 — Jeff Younger (@JeffYoungerShow) July 14, 2024

Another video taken just after the shooting shows a female agent — who does not appear to be in peak physical condition — fumbling to holster her weapon as Trump is escorted into a vehicle.

Absolute humiliation for this gaggle of female Secret Service Agents. Look at the disorder: – Can’t holster weapons

– Gear falling to the ground

– Erratic, fearful movements

– No show of force, composure DEI Secret Service make Presidents LESS Safepic.twitter.com/o6HcHzxEUw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 14, 2024

Are you voting for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (419 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Soon after the shooting occurred, many online began questioning the priorities of Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle.

Before her appointment to the Secret Service, Cheatle was the Senior Director in Global Security at PepsiCo, and before that, she served in the Office of Protective Operations in the Secret Service.

According to Cheatle’s official profile, her chief achievement as the 27th Director of the U.S. Secret Service has been “executing the agency’s integrated mission of protection and investigations by leading a diverse workforce …”

Another CBS News interview that has since gone viral revealed one of Cheatle’s primary goals as acting director — to have 30 percent female Secret Service recruits by 2030.

Director of Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle said she’s aiming to make the Secret Service more diverse and hire more women. This female agent couldn’t even holster her gun today during the attempted ass*ss*nat*on of Trump. DEI hire?? pic.twitter.com/0tgBZqXstC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

Other reports from Friday’s shooting indicate that multiple attendees adamantly warned law enforcement and security officials about the shooter prior to the shooting taking place, to no avail.

“I’m standing there pointing at him for two to three minutes. Secret Service is looking at us,” one witness told a BBC reporter.

“Next thing you know, five shots rang out.”

According to NBC News, Republican House Oversight Chair James Comer asked Cheatle to testify at a July 22 hearing.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is demanding a “full investigation” into possible “lapses in security,” as well.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.