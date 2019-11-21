Photo Surfaces of Supposedly Unbiased Alleged Whistleblower Shaking Hands with Obama

A photograph that reportedly shows alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella smiling and shaking hands with former President Barack Obama has been rediscovered, casting doubt on his attorneys’ statements that he is an unbiased individual.

The picture was found Wednesday by the Washington Examiner on a now-defunct wedding website for a close friend of Ciaramella’s.

Taken while Obama was still president, the photo shows a grinning Ciaramella shaking hands with the then-commander in chief.

A picture of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower shaking hands with @BarackObama has been unearthed. “This picture raises serious questions about how this sham impeachment process started,” a senior Trump administration official said. https://t.co/5PwJbzzL62 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 20, 2019

If Ciaramella is the whistleblower who first filed a complaint against President Donald Trump over a July phone call with the Ukrainian president, as many allege, this photo could pose a major problem for his credibility.

TRENDING: Video Captures Rashida Tlaib Asking Police Chief To Only Hire African-Americans for a Particular Job

The whistleblower’s attorneys have been adamant that their client has no political bias, even issuing a letter in an attempt to reinforce the point.

“First, our client has never worked for or advised a political candidate, campaign, or party,” Andrew Bakaj and Mark Zaid of Compass Rose Legal Group said in the Oct. 9 statement. “Second, our client has spent their entire government career in apolitical, civil servant positions in the Executive Branch.”

The letter also makes the point multiple times that “the identity of the whistleblower is irrelevant.”

Should the whistleblower be forced to appear before Congress? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4470 Votes) 0% (18 Votes)

While intelligence community whistleblowers have no right to anonymity, despite what House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff falsely claims, Democrats have been working to ensure that the person behind the complaint remains anonymous.

Leftist politicians aren’t the only ones fighting to conceal the identity of the whistleblower, either.

Social media giant Facebook has instituted a quasi-Soviet policy that affirms the company’s goal of hunting down and eliminating any mention of Ciaramella’s name.

The platform removes posts that mention the name, and it has even threatened to unpublish news outlets that report the identity of the alleged whistleblower.

Besides posing for photographs with Obama, the alleged whistleblower was once the special guest of former Vice President Joe Biden at a glamorous State Department lunch event.

RELATED: Media Deletes Anti-Trump Immigration Story After Learning Obama Responsible, Not Trump

Considering Ciaramella’s history, his identity and relations with Democratic leaders are an integral part of the impeachment inquiry.

Attempts to call the whistleblower to testify in the impeachment inquiry have been rejected by Democrats, who voted on rule changes to give Schiff the ultimate power in which witnesses could be subpoenaed.

The whistleblower’s motivations for filing the complaint, and any bias that might have skewed his judgment in the matter, are crucial facts that the American people deserve to hear.

Ciaramella’s newly resurfaced photo with a bitter adversary of Trump’s only proves this point.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.