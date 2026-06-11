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With the Washington Monument and the Reflecting Pool of the National Mall in the background, workers construct a stage for part of the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship Freedom 250 event in Washington.
With the Washington Monument and the Reflecting Pool of the National Mall in the background, workers construct a stage for part of the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship Freedom 250 event in Washington. A photographer covering the preparations discovered something authorities weren't expecting. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Photographer Catches Hidden Plot to Desecrate the National Mall with a Massive Threat Against Trump

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 11, 2026 at 1:54pm
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The “86 47” crowd has made the news again, this time with what investigators say is a massive act of vandalism on the National Mall in Washington.

According to Reuters, authorities are investigating a tracing of those numbers — a popular code among progressives that effectively means somehow nixing the current and 47th president, Donald Trump — into the mall just before the nation’s 250th birthday.

“A Reuters photographer atop the ​Washington Monument saw the apparent tracing in the grass ​near the World War Two Memorial shortly before officials arrived,” the wire service reported.

“It shows the numbers eight, six and seven, but a ​four is not clearly defined.”

Still, as social media users noted, it would be a shock were it anything else.

Should whoever was responsible for this receive significant prison time?

Reuters reported that it was unknown how the massive markings in the grass were made, simply that it was turned brown through some form of tracing that had gone undetected.

Related:
Trump Threatens to 'Take Back' D.C. and 'Run it on a Federal Basis' as Mamdani-Style Socialist Leads Mayoral Race

The “86 47” term has become a point of contention on the limits of freedom of speech as it pertains to inciting violence. While most of the people who use the phrase say they want Trump’s “86’ing” to be peaceful, there are no serious attempts at impeachment nor prospect of conviction in the Senate. This means the only way Trump would lose the presidency would likely involve incapacity or death.

The most prominent individual to test the limits of the phrase was former FBI Director James Comey, who posted a version of the meme to Instagram only to delete it later.

In April, Comey was charged with threatening President Donald Trump.

“Threatening the life of the president of the United States is a grave violation of our nation’s laws,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a Department of Justice statement.

“The grand jury returned an indictment alleging James Comey did just that, at a time when this country has witnessed violent incitement followed by deadly actions against President Trump and other elected officials. The temperature needs to be turned down, and anyone who dials it up and threatens the life of the president will be held accountable.”

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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