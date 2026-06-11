The “86 47” crowd has made the news again, this time with what investigators say is a massive act of vandalism on the National Mall in Washington.

According to Reuters, authorities are investigating a tracing of those numbers — a popular code among progressives that effectively means somehow nixing the current and 47th president, Donald Trump — into the mall just before the nation’s 250th birthday.

“A Reuters photographer atop the ​Washington Monument saw the apparent tracing in the grass ​near the World War Two Memorial shortly before officials arrived,” the wire service reported.

“It shows the numbers eight, six and seven, but a ​four is not clearly defined.”

Markings are visible in the grass next to the Washington Monument with a large police presence on scene. pic.twitter.com/FoTbW5IvPZ — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 11, 2026

Still, as social media users noted, it would be a shock were it anything else.

Should whoever was responsible for this receive significant prison time? Yes No

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It now appears that the marking are in the shape of 8647. https://t.co/YjxFfvABWo https://t.co/ScvE8MuXAJ — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 11, 2026

h/t @PenguinSix – someone trying to carve 86 47 in the grass by the Washington Monument. You can clearly see the outline of the number 8 on the left pic.twitter.com/bRfsJNFArx — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 11, 2026

Reuters reported that it was unknown how the massive markings in the grass were made, simply that it was turned brown through some form of tracing that had gone undetected.

The “86 47” term has become a point of contention on the limits of freedom of speech as it pertains to inciting violence. While most of the people who use the phrase say they want Trump’s “86’ing” to be peaceful, there are no serious attempts at impeachment nor prospect of conviction in the Senate. This means the only way Trump would lose the presidency would likely involve incapacity or death.

The most prominent individual to test the limits of the phrase was former FBI Director James Comey, who posted a version of the meme to Instagram only to delete it later.

Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!! pic.twitter.com/4LUK6crHAT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2025

In April, Comey was charged with threatening President Donald Trump.

“Threatening the life of the president of the United States is a grave violation of our nation’s laws,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a Department of Justice statement.

“The grand jury returned an indictment alleging James Comey did just that, at a time when this country has witnessed violent incitement followed by deadly actions against President Trump and other elected officials. The temperature needs to be turned down, and anyone who dials it up and threatens the life of the president will be held accountable.”

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