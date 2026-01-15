PHOTOS: Here Are 5 of the Worst, Most Evil Illegals that ICE Officer Ross Was Working to Arrest When Renee Good Tried to Murder Him

As the leftist propaganda machine tries to brand Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer Jonathan Ross a ruthless killer for taking Renee Good’s life before she could take his, remember who he was trying to arrest in Minnesota.

On Saturday, ICE released a “worst of the worst” list of illegal alien criminals the agency now has in custody.

ICE Director Todd M. Lyons, obviously aware of the media firestorm surrounding his agency and the narratives being perpetuated, commented, “Regardless of staged political theatrics, ICE is going to continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota and elsewhere.

“Some of these criminal aliens have had final orders of removal for 30 years, but they’ve been free to terrorize Minnesotans.”

Fox News reported on the release the same day, posting information about the aliens. Keep in mind, when people like Good and her cabal of activists block the streets and endanger officers, this is who they are helping. They included:

Sriudorn Phaivan is an illegal immigrant from Laos. He has convictions for strong-arm sodomy of a boy and another for strong-arm sodomy of a girl. He also has a conviction for aggravated sexual assault and a rap sheet of other convictions, including nine counts of larceny, drug possession, vehicle theft, and obstructing justice.

He has been under a deportation order since 2018.

Convicted of… STRONGARM SODOMY OF A BOY

STRONGARM SODOMY OF A GIRL

AGGRAVATED SEX OFFENSE

NINE COUNTS OF LARCENY And more found in our release. Sriudorn Phaivan of Laos has a final order of removal from 03/08/2018. pic.twitter.com/BvD5BGRLba — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 11, 2026

Another Laotian immigrant, Tou Vang, has been convicted of sexual assault, procuring a child for prostitution, and sodomy of a girl under 13. He has been subject to deportation since 2006.

Convicted of SEXUAL ASSAULT AND SODOMY OF A GIRL UNDER AGE 13 and PROCURING A CHILD FOR PROSTITUTION — Tou Vang of Laos has a final order of removal dated 10/31/2006. pic.twitter.com/nQOhDLNwUc — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 11, 2026



A third illegal immigrant from Laos, Chong Vue, was ordered to be deported in 2004. He was convicted in the strong-arm rape of a 12-year-old girl. He also was convicted of kidnapping with the intent to sexually assault a child.

Convicted of… – STRONGARM RAPE OF 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL

– KIDNAPPING A CHILD WITH INTENT TO SEXUALLY ASSAULT

– VEHICLE THEFT Chong Vue of Laos has a final order of removal from 03/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/VnAWbd7CyK — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 11, 2026

Along with these vile sex offenders, ICE also apprehended murderers like Gilberto Salguero Landaverde of El Salvador, convicted of three counts of homicide. His deportation order came in the summer of last year.

Gilberto Salguero Landaverde of El Salvador has been convicted of THREE COUNTS OF HOMICIDE. He has a final order of removal from 06/25/2025. pic.twitter.com/SUPoUeA0uS — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 11, 2026

An illegal alien from Sierra Leone, Mariama Sia Kanu, has two convictions for homicide, four DUIs, and three convictions for larceny and burglary. She was ordered deported in 2022.

TWO COUNTS OF HOMICIDE

FOUR DUIs

LARCENY (x3)

BURGLARY Mariama Sia Kanu of Sierra Leona has a final order of removal from 07/05/2022. pic.twitter.com/D2a43QnDyS — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 11, 2026

These are not friendly, unassuming people caught up in a whirlwind of President Donald Trump’s supposedly tyrannical policies.

These are thieves, child rapists, and murderers.

When affluent female white liberals role-play in the streets, they make it even harder for ICE to get these people away from the civilized world.

These criminals have gone through due process — the left’s new favorite catchphrase to incoherently argue why deportations should not take place.

These are only five people.

Just imagine how many more are at large because of the efforts of people like Good, who tragically wasted her life trying to keep them on our streets.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.