Photos of 6-Foot-7 Barron Trump Towering Over Melania Go Viral After Rare Showing at Easter Party
Images of the towering Barron Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, are going viral online.
The youngest child of the 45th commander in chief turned 18 last month after quietly growing up in the public eye.
He turned heads on social media this week after his height stole the show at an Easter party on Sunday, the New York Post reported.
One clip that has been making the rounds shows the 6-foot-7 youngster walking alongside his 5-foot-11 mother, whose heels were no match for his size.
VIDEO: Melania Trump looking like a literal angel today with her father, Viktor Knavs, and Barron Trump for Easter Brunch at Mar-a-Lago.
Video credit to “@tikky_ruby” via Instagram pic.twitter.com/Z3Kbz52rkR
— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 1, 2024
Photos of the moment took the social media platform X by storm:
6-foot-7 Barron Trump towers over mom Melania in rare appearance with The Donald https://t.co/KoUFFQSBWa pic.twitter.com/CSoEpljpjy
— New York Post (@nypost) April 1, 2024
Barron is freaking huge 👌 https://t.co/uCxweqrUzy
— Thomas Jefferson (@ThomasJeff80496) April 2, 2024
Melania Trump aging backwards and Barron Trump aging upwards. https://t.co/WivYNuGeLM
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 1, 2024
Barron Trump is looking more and more like Trump everyday pic.twitter.com/UJq42ZVDyZ
— George (@BehizyTweets) April 1, 2024
The Post reported that the video was taken at Mar-a-Lago where the Trumps were celebrating the resurrection of Jesus with friends and family.
Barron and Melania Trump have kept their public appearances to a minimum in recent years as it has been reported the former first lady is fiercely protective of her only child.
Some on social media said Barron would be a good fit on a basketball roster after graduating high school in May.
Barron prepared to drop 15 points and 7 rebounds at a moment’s notice. https://t.co/gFV1a0psJR
— Rich Donahue (@DonahuePGH) April 1, 2024
His dad once had the Nuclear Codes but it’s him who should be playing with the Rockets https://t.co/DP1Q4yAyvy
— Will (@statstros_) April 1, 2024
However, according to The Palm Beach Post, his favorite sport is believed to be soccer, and his plans for the coming year are not known.
