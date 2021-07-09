Path 27
Commentary

Photos: 6-Foot-7 Barron Trump Towers Over Melania as They Leave Trump Tower in NYC

Samantha Chang July 9, 2021 at 4:26pm
Barron Trump, the 15-year-old son of former President Donald Trump, made jaws drop by revealing his imposing 6-foot-7 frame while exiting Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday.

Barron was photographed towering over his 5-foot-11 mom, former first lady Melania Trump, as the duo left their posh Fifth Avenue residence.

The gangly teen wore a dark, long-sleeve shirt with matching dark jeans. Like a dutiful young gentleman, Barron carried his mother’s orange Louis Vuitton handbag for her.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump looked chic in form-fitting white jeans, a loose black shirt and dark, oversized sunglasses.

While Barron was rudely mocked by Trump haters during his dad’s tenure as president, his surprise appearance Wednesday ignited a rare, pleasant reaction from most Twitter users.

The teen’s height was a trending topic on the platform for much of Thursday. Most commenters put partisan grousing aside and joked good-naturedly about his dramatic growth spurt.

One Twitter user joked that Barron has a promising future as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency since his imposing height makes him a doppelganger for the Jolly Green Giant.

Many Twitter users said they would love to see Barron in the NBA.

Another person predicted Barron will one day become the tallest president in U.S. history. His father stands a commanding 6-foot-3, one inch shorter than the tallest president, Abe Lincoln.

Barron’s height was a frequent topic of public fascination during his dad’s White House tenure.

This is how tall the teen was in August 2020. He appears to have grown several inches since then.



Last month, the former president raved that his youngest son now towers over his second son, Eric Trump.

“Barron is 6 foot 7. Can you believe it? And he’s 15,” Trump said at the North Carolina GOP Convention. “And Eric is short — he’s only 6 foot 6.”

It’s not surprising that Melania and Barron were spotted this week at the family’s longtime residence in Trump Tower because that’s where they lived for years before the former president moved into the White House.

Trump will spend this summer based out of his New Jersey golf resort, sources told the Daily Mail.

There, the billionaire mogul will mull his political future, which could include a 2024 run for president.

So far, Trump has been uncharacteristically coy about whether he will run again. However, he has hinted very strongly that he’s leaning toward doing it.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




