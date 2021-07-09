Photos: 6-Foot-7 Barron Trump Towers Over Melania as They Leave Trump Tower in NYC

Barron Trump, the 15-year-old son of former President Donald Trump, made jaws drop by revealing his imposing 6-foot-7 frame while exiting Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday.

Barron was photographed towering over his 5-foot-11 mom, former first lady Melania Trump, as the duo left their posh Fifth Avenue residence.

The gangly teen wore a dark, long-sleeve shirt with matching dark jeans. Like a dutiful young gentleman, Barron carried his mother’s orange Louis Vuitton handbag for her.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump looked chic in form-fitting white jeans, a loose black shirt and dark, oversized sunglasses.

Newest Trump Tower: Barron shows off his 6-foot-7 height in NYC https://t.co/3M7F312L0g pic.twitter.com/34ZGN0XuhV — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2021

Barron Trump is 6’7″ — over a foot taller than the average 15-year-old pic.twitter.com/Xm6b0suFWL — UberFacts (@UberFacts) July 8, 2021

While Barron was rudely mocked by Trump haters during his dad’s tenure as president, his surprise appearance Wednesday ignited a rare, pleasant reaction from most Twitter users.

The teen’s height was a trending topic on the platform for much of Thursday. Most commenters put partisan grousing aside and joked good-naturedly about his dramatic growth spurt.

The unprecedented growth of Barron Trump depicted with cats pic.twitter.com/0yole3qDZU — Jack TorS (@S19Tor) July 8, 2021

somebody has to stop barron trump before he levels up again pic.twitter.com/8kScSHHPvo — Will, Esq. (@willsmithx4) July 8, 2021

Another barron trump sighting pic.twitter.com/AbalDKRTzf — PUSCIFER ★ (@leon21588133) July 9, 2021

One Twitter user joked that Barron has a promising future as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency since his imposing height makes him a doppelganger for the Jolly Green Giant.

#BarronTrump finds future peace as head of the EPA. pic.twitter.com/x5nSmaajhD — Greg Brian (@Gregoriancant) July 9, 2021

Many Twitter users said they would love to see Barron in the NBA.

You know what would be the BEST THING EVER is if President Trump’s son Barron Trump went into the NBA and SWATTED LeBron James every time he went to take a shot, President Trump’s son Barron would be THE KING!!! Then maybe I would like professional basketball again!!!

❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸❤ — my2cents (@my2cent95070851) July 9, 2021

Barron Trump would have a godlike NBA run. That boy is built like a tank. — Cyrus🔞 (@CyrusVGZ) July 9, 2021

What happens if Barron Trump becomes the NBA GOAT? — Chris (@bottleofh2o) July 9, 2021

barron trump is gonna be an nba star in 10 years mark my words — Hol (@lieutenantkief) July 9, 2021

Another person predicted Barron will one day become the tallest president in U.S. history. His father stands a commanding 6-foot-3, one inch shorter than the tallest president, Abe Lincoln.

He will be our tallest President later in my lifetime. https://t.co/HRsWgtpOZ8 — Jacob 🇺🇸 (@realJGP) July 8, 2021

Barron’s height was a frequent topic of public fascination during his dad’s White House tenure.

This is how tall the teen was in August 2020. He appears to have grown several inches since then.







Last month, the former president raved that his youngest son now towers over his second son, Eric Trump.

“Barron is 6 foot 7. Can you believe it? And he’s 15,” Trump said at the North Carolina GOP Convention. “And Eric is short — he’s only 6 foot 6.”

It’s not surprising that Melania and Barron were spotted this week at the family’s longtime residence in Trump Tower because that’s where they lived for years before the former president moved into the White House.

Trump will spend this summer based out of his New Jersey golf resort, sources told the Daily Mail.

There, the billionaire mogul will mull his political future, which could include a 2024 run for president.

Bombshell: Former Clinton Adviser Says It’s ‘Obvious’ Trump Will Win in 2024 via @WestJournalism https://t.co/d8SdCbucoJ — Beri (@sniffydogs) July 9, 2021

So far, Trump has been uncharacteristically coy about whether he will run again. However, he has hinted very strongly that he’s leaning toward doing it.

