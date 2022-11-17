Parler Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden makes a statement during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit Wednesday in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.
Commentary
President Joe Biden makes a statement during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit Wednesday in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

We Have the Photos: Biden's Cheat Sheet Makes Appearance as He Humiliates US Abroad

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 17, 2022 at 8:25am
Parler Share

Write opening sentence — make it catchy. When President Joe Biden appeared at a sideline event at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, he had a familiar friend at his side. End opening paragraph.

Increase reader curiosity. In fact, it’s an old friend who’s made a number of appearances by his side during his presidency — so many appearances that it has many wondering whether Biden has the mental wherewithal to carry on as president.

Introduce the facts. During the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on Monday, Biden was spotted carrying…

Wait, sorry. Silly me. Here I was, actually typing out the cheat-sheet I used to guide me through my commentary pieces. What an embarrassment; airing this stuff out makes me look unprofessional and incompetent.

Imagine if our president did something like this. Oh, wait — that’s exactly what I was going to talk about when I interrupted myself! Quite the coincidence, indeed. Embarrassment all around.

Trending:
We Were Right: WaPo Quietly Admits the Truth About Trump's Documents After the Election

So, yes, back to introducing the facts: On Tuesday, Biden was at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event with a sheet of paper in his hand.

Getty Images, which got a picture of the sheet, described it as a “document outlining proceedings” at the event. It turned out to be a little more than that, however.

Here’s a list of the instructions on the card:

Does it concern you that Biden needs a cheat sheet?
  • YOU, President Widodo [Indonesia], and Prime Minister Kishida [Cambodia] will take a photo directly before the event starts.
  • YOU will sit at the center, front tables alongside President Widodo and President von der Leyen [President of the EU].
  • Photos will be taken of the leaders seated around the table.
  • President Widodo delivers remarks (5 minutes) and introduces YOU.
  • YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes), then introduce President von der Leyen.

I WILL mock President Biden (2-3 paragraphs more) and then deal with the serious implications of these “cheat sheets” (rest of the piece)

Related:
Senate Democrat Displays Alarming Mental Decline After Reporter Asks Simple Question

So, yes, apparently the putative leader of the free world needs to be told the leaders of other major regional and supranational powers before sitting down and doing things. This is basically a game of “The Sims,” only with your character being the president of the United States — and a dimming bulb, at that.

At the very least, it wasn’t a teleprompter. Those couldn’t be any easier, yet … well, look:

The problem, of course, is that this isn’t the first time such a cheat sheet has made an appearance:

It’s bad enough when he gets caught with these things at domestic events without other foreign heads of state present. G20 summits, however, are globalized pressure cookers, where preening world leaders try to establish a pecking order.

If you don’t think weakness at one of these things matters — especially in the age of increased journalistic access, cellphones and social media — witness Canadian Prime Minister Justin “Peoplekind” Trudeau getting humiliated by Chinese President Xi Jinping on camera:

You feel bad enough for Trudeau that you wish someone could have shared a dose of “toxic masculinity” with the guy, just so he had a shred of any masculinity.

At the very least, however, Trudeau didn’t have a cheat sheet to make the abject disgrace that much more acute. In Biden’s case, it’s hard to see how a confrontation with Xi would go, but one gets the feeling he’d need some sage tutelage to get through it. (“You WILL NOT call President Xi ‘Corn Pop’ or a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier.'”)

When Joe Biden ends up looking weaker on the global stage than Justin Trudeau, there’s an issue. Not only that, it yet again confirms what the media dare not speak, but which we already know: This is a man on a precipitous mental decline who can easily be taken advantage of by the rest of the world. And yet, he says he still wants to serve in the White House for another term.

End with a pithy zinger that sums up the piece. At least, that’s what his cheat sheet is apparently telling him.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Dems Falsely Lambasted JD Vance for 'Great Replacement Theory' -- Yet Watch What Chuck Schumer Just Said
We Have the Photos: Biden's Cheat Sheet Makes Appearance as He Humiliates US Abroad
Tucker Carlson: Could a Lie Have Gotten Millions of Americans Killed?
Did You Notice What CNN Did 25 Minutes Into Trump's Speech? - Major News Networks Snubbed His Moment
After Midterms Disappointment, GOP Senate Heavyweight Blames 'Washington Republicanism' for Losses
See more...

Conversation