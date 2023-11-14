Share
News

Photos of the Cocaine Found in the White House Have Been Released

 By Randy DeSoto  November 13, 2023 at 6:01pm
Share

Photos of the cocaine found in the White House in July have been made public through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The U.K. Daily Mail reported, “Cocaine was found in locker No. 50 on Sunday, July 2 while the Biden family — including son Hunter — was spending the weekend away at Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.”

“The discovery prompted an evacuation of the West Wing and street closures surrounding the White House and then triggered an 11-day investigation once the substance was identified as the illicit drug,” the news outlet added.

Trending:
Illegal Aliens Disgruntled with Sanctuary City, So They Are Heading Back Home: 'Nothing Here for Us'

In addition to the Secret Service, the Daily Mail reported that FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate was involved in the investigation to determine who brought the illicit drug into the White House.

The investigators narrowed the potential suspects down to 500 people, but the probe was shut down after 11 days due to “lack of evidence.”

The Secret Service said in a July 13 statement that the controlled substance had been found in a locker used to temporarily store electronic and other personal devices prior to entering the West Wing.

“On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons,” the statement read.

Is the Biden administration corrupt?

“Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals. The FBl’s evaluation of the substance also confirmed that it was cocaine.”

The Secret Service further revealed there was no security footage of the area where the cocaine was found.

The New York Times reported that Hunter Biden acknowledged having a decades-long cocaine addition. He was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine use.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked during a July 7 media briefing if she could rule out that the illegal drug belonged to any Biden family members.

“You know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family, and so I’ve got to call that out here,” Jean-Pierre said. “And I have been very clear.”

Related:
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Swarm White House, Threaten to Breach Gate Until Secret Service Intervenes

“I was clear two days ago … the Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David,” she continued.

“They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back here on Tuesday.”

A source told the Daily Mail the likeliest culprit for bringing the cocaine into the White House was a visitor.

Anyone with familiarity of the building, the source explained, would have known there was a bathroom steps away from where the cocaine baggy was found where it could have been flushed.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Photos of the Cocaine Found in the White House Have Been Released
Tucker Not Welcome: Woke Canadians Petition Trudeau to Ban 'Hate Monger' Ex-Fox News from Country
California Finally Sets Up Security Barrier, But It's Not to Protect Americans
Harvard, US Treasury Economists Forced to Admit Trump Tax Cuts Worked as Advertised
Dershowitz Goes Off on Obama Over Israel Comments: 'I'm Ashamed That I Was Your Friend'
See more...

Conversation