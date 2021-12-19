Photos: Contractor Who Was Building Trump's Wall Officially Builds 1st Section of Border Wall for Texas

Even though the Biden administration halted construction of the border wall in January, Texas decided to take matters into its own hands.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared photos of the project in a Twitter thread on Friday showing the progress made in the effort ordered by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Melugin reported that the state is using the same contractor that the Trump administration used, which is good news for that company.

The goal is to fill “gaps” in the Starr County region of the Rio Grande Valley, where migrants are constantly flowing through.

In addition, the construction is taking place on state land using state funds, which would make it extremely difficult for the federal government to pursue action against Texas.

But the federal government has already made its disapproval clear, as it has refused to sell the steel that is quite literally sitting at the border, since it was meant to be used for a wall that was under construction during former President Donald Trump’s administration, Melugin reported.

Right now, it is only 1.7 miles long, but it is a crucial starting point for the state’s self-sufficient project.

These are the first panels in what will be a 1.7 mile stretch designed to help fill gaps where there is no federal wall. More projects planned.

Governor Abbott will be at the construction site tomorrow to hold 12pm ET announcement/details. @FoxNews will air it live. pic.twitter.com/gG5yggbDcp — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 17, 2021

The federal government will not sell Texas the steel that was already bought and paid for for President Trump’s wall. The metal continues to sit around, going to waste. TX is sourcing its own steel for its border wall. @FoxNews https://t.co/LSF7s709iO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 17, 2021

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush told “The Donlon Report” on NewsNation on Thursday about the critical decision to secure the border without President Joe Biden.

“In the coming days, we’ll make an announcement in Starr County, which is in the Rio Grande Valley, where roughly 40 percent of all illegal immigrant apprehensions in our country occur,” Bush said, according to Border Report.

The outlet reported that Abbott designated $1.8 billion in state funds to go toward the wall. The state raised $54 million in private donations this fall.

“Texas has officially started building its own border wall,” Abbott tweeted. “Biden allows open border policies and refuses to enforce laws passed by Congress to secure the border and enforce immigration laws. Texas is stepping up to do the federal government’s job.”

Texas has officially started building its own border wall. Biden allows open border policies and refuses to enforce laws passed by Congress to secure the border and enforce immigration laws. Texas is stepping up to do the federal government’s job. https://t.co/K7CbIPs75p — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 17, 2021

Abbott is correct in the fact that it is the federal government’s job to handle border-related issues.

Unfortunately, the Biden administration decided to reverse Trump’s most effective illegal-immigration policies and has fueled a non-stop border crisis since taking office.

If Texas isn’t overstepping any federal boundary, the state is completely justified in the decision to construct a barricade. State leaders have a duty to protect their state, and that includes making sure that migrants are entering in a legal and orderly fashion.

