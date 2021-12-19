Share
Commentary

Photos: Contractor Who Was Building Trump's Wall Officially Builds 1st Section of Border Wall for Texas

 By Cameron Arcand  December 19, 2021 at 5:51am
Even though the Biden administration halted construction of the border wall in January, Texas decided to take matters into its own hands.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared photos of the project in a Twitter thread on Friday showing the progress made in the effort ordered by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Melugin reported that the state is using the same contractor that the Trump administration used, which is good news for that company.

The goal is to fill “gaps” in the Starr County region of the Rio Grande Valley, where migrants are constantly flowing through.

In addition, the construction is taking place on state land using state funds, which would make it extremely difficult for the federal government to pursue action against Texas.

But the federal government has already made its disapproval clear, as it has refused to sell the steel that is quite literally sitting at the border, since it was meant to be used for a wall that was under construction during former President Donald Trump’s administration, Melugin reported.

Right now, it is only 1.7 miles long, but it is a crucial starting point for the state’s self-sufficient project.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush told “The Donlon Report” on NewsNation on Thursday about the critical decision to secure the border without President Joe Biden.

“In the coming days, we’ll make an announcement in Starr County, which is in the Rio Grande Valley, where roughly 40 percent of all illegal immigrant apprehensions in our country occur,” Bush said, according to Border Report.

The outlet reported that Abbott designated $1.8 billion in state funds to go toward the wall. The state raised $54 million in private donations this fall.

“Texas has officially started building its own border wall,” Abbott tweeted. “Biden allows open border policies and refuses to enforce laws passed by Congress to secure the border and enforce immigration laws. Texas is stepping up to do the federal government’s job.”

Abbott is correct in the fact that it is the federal government’s job to handle border-related issues.

Should other border states also build the wall?

Unfortunately, the Biden administration decided to reverse Trump’s most effective illegal-immigration policies and has fueled a non-stop border crisis since taking office.

If Texas isn’t overstepping any federal boundary, the state is completely justified in the decision to construct a barricade. State leaders have a duty to protect their state, and that includes making sure that migrants are entering in a legal and orderly fashion.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Conversation

