Photos: Incredibly Creepy New Epstein Island Photos Released - Chilling Masks, Eerie Dentist Chair, Weird Writing on Chalkboard

New photos of international child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s home in the Caribbean’s Little Saint James Island have been released to the public.

The images are eerie in their own right, but spine-chilling when considering the evil crimes against girls and young women that likely took place in some of these rooms.

California Democratic Rep Robert Garcia, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, gave the following statement on the images being released:

“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island.

“We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.

“We won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors.”

The images include strange masks mounted on walls; a dentist chair; and writings on a chalkboard that are hard to decipher. Some walls also an unnerving flesh color.

Whatever happend on that Jeffrey Epstein Island needs to come to light ASAP. Dentist chair with strange “decorative masks.” I wonder who wore those masks & which ones have a camera behind them. Redacted writing on the walls. This place was there to capture powerful people… pic.twitter.com/tKsLqGezao — JARDINE (@oJARDINEo) December 4, 2025

The entire collection can be seen here along with videos of the spacious, palatial grounds.

Democrats on House Oversight Committee release photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s islandhttps://t.co/8uN9wr5XIo pic.twitter.com/Qe8mn2RGa1 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 3, 2025

Investigative journalist James O’Keefe was one of the many who reposted some of these images to social media platform X.

The @OversightDems are now redacting Epstein photos @OKeefeMedia released in May. Phone book:

“Karyna”

“Anna cell”

“Steph cell”

“STC office” Chalkboard:

“Dank Brain”

Other redactions can hardly be made out in the uncensored photos. How can they claim to be “fighting the… https://t.co/YPvSTHttrp pic.twitter.com/xN7TEFO1Yn — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 3, 2025

O’Keefe highlighted names of contacts seen on a landline that House Democrats were trying to redact.

The phrase “Dank Brain” and “Decption [sic]” can be made out from chalkboard writings.

Democrats remained largely silent about Epstein after the notorious criminal’s death in 2019 of what is officially called a “suicide.”

During President Joe Biden’s administration — including Biden’s first two years when they controlled the White House, the Senate (through Vice President Kamala Harris’ ruinous tie-breaking voting power) and the House of Representatives — Democrats spent little to no time rehashing the Epstein case.

Things are different with President Donald Trump back in the White House.

Specifically, Democrats are trying to manufacture some sort of relationship between Trump and Epstein, though the two had a falling out in 2004 over a property in Palm Beach, Florida, that both wanted to buy, according to a Washington Post report from 2019.

The investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office that led to Epstein’s conviction in 2008 on charges of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor started shortly after that real estate clash with Trump, The Washington Post reported.

But when the material has come out, it has not been the deathblow to the president’s reputation that Democrats were hoping for.

On Nov. 12, the House Oversight Committee released documents where Epstein referred to the president as “dangerous” adding, “i have met some very bad people ,, none as bad as trump. not one decent cell in his body.. so yes- dangerous,” according to People magazine.

Notably, from PBS‘s reporting, Trump banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago home in 2004 or 2007, after Epstein behaved inappropriately with another member’s daughter, who was a minor.

Compare Trump’s actions with those of Democrats like Virgin Island’s at-large Rep. Stacey Plaskett.

Plaskett was texting Epstein for advice on how to hurt Trump during a 2019 hearing where former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was being questioned.

At that point, Epstein was a convicted sex offender and known abuser of young women, as the New York Post reported, but for Plaskett, that was apparently not a problem.

The American public has yet to see everything the government has in the ugly Epstein affair, but clearly, Trump’s relationship with Epstein won’t spell his end the way his opponents were hoping.

