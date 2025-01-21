Share
President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump, left, dance together at the Commander in Chief Ball in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump, left, dance together at the Commander in Chief Ball in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Photos: Melania Looks Breathtaking as She and Loving Husband Dance the Night Away

 By Michael Schwarz  January 21, 2025 at 10:53am
In many ways, President Donald Trump’s return to the White House represents the triumph of immutable truths.

For instance, the sight of a breathtaking woman and a worthy man who reciprocates her love stirs the human soul.

During Monday evening’s inauguration festivities, which included the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Ball, and Starlight Ball, a smiling and radiant first lady Melania Trump rightfully stole the spotlight during the first couple’s traditional dances.

Indeed, the joy-filled evening represented an appropriate conclusion to one of the greatest days in American history.

Like her husband, the first lady spent Inauguration Day giving the unmistakable impression of someone who means business.

At night, however, she made sure to celebrate her husband’s nation-saving and world-changing return to the presidency. She even mimicked his signature “Y.M.C.A.” dance.

Above all, she glowed.

The couple was all smiles as they danced their first dance together as the first couple — again.

President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump, left, dance together at the Commander in Chief Ball in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump, left, dance together at the Commander in Chief Ball in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

The full video of the Trumps first dance together at the Commander in Chief Ball, along with Vice President J.D. Vance, second lady Usha Vance, and members of the military can be viewed below.

At the Liberty Ball, the couple was again all smiles as they took a turn around the dance floor.

President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump, right, arrive to dance at the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump, right, arrive to dance at the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

At the last ball of the evening, the Starlight Ball, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were joined on the dance floor with the Vances and Trump family members. The first couple was caught on camera smiling at each other as they shared a private conversation.

The first lady was even caught singing along as she swayed with her husband to the music at the same event.

If the sight of the first lady singing along to “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” while dancing with the president does not give one chills, then perhaps nothing will.

In short, when accounting for every factor that propelled the president back to the White House, one cannot overlook Melania.

Above all, the first lady represents truth.

For one thing, she is a beautiful woman who, by all appearances, loves being a beautiful woman. In her attire, she also chooses modesty, which fashion designer Coco Chanel once called “the highest elegance.”

Simply put, human beings respond favorably to the combination of beauty and modesty in a woman. And all the shrieking woke leftists’ protests — all the absurd gender theories that, like a foul stench, escape from liberal academic conference papers to pollute the broader culture — cannot alter that truth.

Likewise, human beings respond favorably to the sight of a loving married man and woman. We do this especially when the man conducts himself in a manner worthy of the woman’s devotion.

Thus, the glowing first lady’s beauty and elegance did more than attract photographers and pique interest among fashion enthusiasts. It reflected immutable truths that constitute one of the many reasons Americans sent the Trumps back to the White House.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
