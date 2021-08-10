Photos: Obamas' Party Rolled Into Third Day with a Maskless Birthday Brunch for the Elite

In Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death,” Prince Prospero and other nobles hide out in an abbey and have a party in hopes of avoiding a dread plague. Spoiler alert: They don’t succeed. But, hey, at least they tried.

If the delta variant is the grave threat both President Joe Biden’s administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are making it out to be, former President Barack Obama seems to have been doing the opposite with his 60th birthday party.

Sure, he was holed up in his Martha’s Vineyard abbey and plenty of neo-nobles turned out for the festivities (Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Stephen Colbert, Alicia Keys, Tom Hanks, Dwyane Wade), but there didn’t seem to be much of an attempt to keep the current version of the Red Death out of the revelry.

The “scaled back” celebration was supposed to be for “close friends and family members” after the Obamas drew criticism for the size of the event, according to the New York Post.

Both the guest list and photos from the event seemed to indicate otherwise, and there were just a few more masks to be seen than there were Republicans. And it wasn’t just a one-night thing, either.

In fact, as the U.K. Daily Mail reported Sunday, plenty of people were still around for a celebratory brunch the night after the big party.

According to the Daily Mail, the brunch took place “at a seafront restaurant in Martha’s Vineyard.”

“In a sky blue linen shirt and sunglasses, the birthday boy capped off a weekend packed with parties,” the outlet reported. “He and his guests dined beneath a specially-erected marquee, set beside the water.”

And on the Third Day they arose to feast & give thanks once again … Obama’s 60th celebrations roll into third day with brunch with Oprah https://t.co/3dmgfTOV9t via @MailOnline — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 9, 2021

The party continues! Barack Obama’s 60th celebrations roll into their third day with a birthday brunch at Beach Road restaurant in Vineyard Haven Surrounded by flowers, the Obama family’s guests ate beneath a marquee at Beach Road restaurant on Sunday pic.twitter.com/XFf0dyIFxo — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 9, 2021

Look, ma, no masks!

Maybe they needed the nourishment after the big bash. A source told the Daily Mail that there was “Dom Perignon for everyone, all night,” adding: “It was a sick f***ing party. It wasn’t like a political party. It was a real party.”

And there was plenty of star power during the weekend. Both the aforementioned Alicia Keys and John Legend performed “Happy Birthday” at Saturday’s party. Legend’s wife, social media star and prolific cyberbully Chrissy Teigen, was also in attendance.

A staff member said there were 300-400 guests at the “scaled back” birthday event, where the former president could be seen dancing without a mask on.

WATCH: President Obama and his celebrity guests having a great time partying maskless. pic.twitter.com/KWT7WCDl3z — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 8, 2021

The party Saturday was already Day Two of the birthday occasion. On Friday, there was a cocktail gathering at a Winnetu Oceanside Resort.

Of course, there’s a pretty strong messaging problem baked into this, considering that the White House is now pressuring two particular red states — Florida and Texas — to implement vaccine and mask mandates again.

“Just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country. Just two states,” Biden said last week, according to Dallas’ KXAS-TV.

“Look, we need leadership from everyone. If some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci — head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases and America’s de facto COVID czar — criticized the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, while not commenting Obama’s birthday party, according to Fox News.

Dr. Fauci chastises those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: You’re going to get to do that in the future, but let’s get this pandemic under control before we start acting like nothing is going on.” pic.twitter.com/ifb6tVdMgg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 8, 2021

If Messrs. Biden and Fauci were so concerned, though, why not speak out about this Obama “super-spreader event?” Well, if they weren’t going to, conservatives were.

“The liberal elites are laughing at us, attempting to sell this as a ‘scaled-back party,'” said GOP House chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York. “Rules for thee, not for me.”

“It’s hypocrisy at its finest and shows they don’t believe what they are saying,” GOP consultant Ryan James Girdusky told the New York Post.

Exactly.

If Prince Prospero and his entourage were really concerned about this, there wouldn’t have been a party in the first place. If they decided to go ahead with it, there would have seen some protection. Instead, there were neither masks nor red death to be seen.

Edgar Allen Poe this wasn’t — no matter how horrific the elites want you to believe the delta variant is going to be.

