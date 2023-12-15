Photos: Paul Pelosi Attacker Brought Treasure Trove of Bizarre Items to Nancy's Mansion
The man convicted of the brutal home invasion beating of Paul Pelosi brought a bizarre inventory of items with him during the crime.
Federal authorities have released new evidence showing the possessions of David DePape following his conviction last month.
DePape was found guilty of attacking Pelosi, the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The Canadian illegal immigrant brought $9,000 in cash in one of the two backpacks he carried in the October 2022 attack, according to Radar Online.
Images released by prosecutors reveal the home invader’s bizarre stash.
The assailant also brought sleeping bags, solar chargers, beef jerky sticks, vitamins and body-worn cameras during his home invasion.
9) Prosecution now showing David DePape’s Amazon order history, which shows some of the items brought to the Pelosi home, DePape ordered nearly 2 months prior to the Paul Pelosi attack.
Order history shows:
– two body-worn cameras
– a blow-up unicorn costume
– sleeping bag
— Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) November 13, 2023
Even more strangely, DePape carried two inflatable unicorn costumes with him, as well as a sledgehammer, duct tape, zip ties and a video game console, according to the Daily Mail.
Paul Pelosi testified in DePape’s trial.
After cornering Pelosi in his home, DePape brutally attacked the senior citizen with a hammer at his doorway as San Francisco Police arrived around 2:30 a.m. Nancy Pelosi was not at home that night.
16)
(P) When I opened the door, I thought ‘thank God the Police are here…’
I turned & tried to put my hand on his hand, on the hammer, and then he just pushed me aside & wacked me on the head.”
(Attny) What was the next thing you remember?
(P) Waking up in a pool of blood.
— Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) November 13, 2023
Body camera footage released by police revealed the brutality of the crime.
Bodycam footage of police responding to the attack on Paul Pelosi. David Depape is seen striking Paul over the head as police open the door and confront the suspect, who has Pelosi right next to him. pic.twitter.com/hsOiMwxpZF
— doge (@IntelDoge) January 27, 2023
DePape, a drug user and troubled man, expressed his belief in various conspiracy theories during a police interview following his arrest.
The drifter admitted that he planned on attacking numerous other public figures after the Pelosis, including Hunter Biden, actor Tom Hanks and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The federal convict could face up to 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced.
DePape will learn of his punishment in April.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.