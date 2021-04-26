Photos Reportedly Show Clinton Welcomed Epstein, Maxwell as VIP Guests in White House

Rumors regarding prominent politicians having connections to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are not a new phenomenon. However, new photos present alarming new evidence about the relationship between Epstein and former President Bill Clinton.

According to The UK Sun, images of Epstein and his ex-lover Ghislaine Maxwell visiting Clinton’s White House were published for the first time on Sunday.

Their publication came just days after Maxwell’s latest court appearance regarding her alleged role in providing underage victims for Epstein who he would then sexually assault.

“Ahead of her sex trafficking trial, Maxwell’s family has launched a website with a glowing biography and highlighting her supposed achievements after moving to the US in 1990,” The Sun reported.

“But there is no mention of the White House bash in September 1993 — where she and her [pedophile] ex-lover were VIP guests of the President. They toured Clinton’s residence and the East Room during a reception after Epstein gave £7,280 to the refurbishment of the Oval Office.”

TRENDING: Psaki Explodes on Fox News Reporter, Struggles to Answer Simple Immigration Questions

The New York Post reported that Clinton’s relationship with Epstein was already documented. Previously released photos from 2002 showed Clinton in a private jet with Epstein and Maxwell.

However, those photos were the oldest evidence linking the former president to the pedophile. The new photos confirm that the relationship started at least nine years earlier than 2002.

In addition, they demonstrate that one of the most disgusting criminals spent time in what is probably the most powerful building in the United States.

Despite the bevy of evidence that proves a relationship between Clinton and Epstein did occur, Clinton maintains that he did not visit Epstein’s private island in the Bahamas.

Is Epstein's appearance in the White House a bad look for the country? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1700 Votes) 1% (24 Votes)

The New York Post reported that one accuser named Virginia Giuffre claims to have been on the island at the same time as Clinton. Others have accused Clinton of having an affair with Maxwell.

Besides the island, Epstein reportedly raped “hundreds” of girls and women in his Florida mansion, the Post added. That mansion was demolished just last week.

As for the 1993 reception, it was held “for people who contributed towards the £290,000 renovation via the White House Historical Association,” The Sun reported.

A guest for the event list from the William J Clinton Library contains the names of both Epstein and Maxwell. Photos reportedly show both Bill and Hillary Clinton acting as hosts for the party.

Clinton still claims that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. This is certainly possible, but each new piece of evidence demonstrating their seemingly close relationship casts more doubt on Clinton’s denials.

RELATED: VP Harris Will Talk About Empowering Women with Man Who Had Oval Office Affair with Intern

While Epstein was notoriously found dead in his prison cell in 2019, Maxwell is alive and still faces lawsuits regarding sex trafficking.

The Sun reported that Maxwell faces eight charges relating to Epstein’s sexual crimes between 1994 and 2004, all of which she denies.

They added that she appeared in a New York court on April 23, where she looked “grey and frail.” Her trial is set to take place in July.

The bottom line is that Epstein was photographed with many public figures throughout his life. This does not necessarily mean that these people had knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, although it does raise questions.

What is certain is that appearing alongside Epstein is a bad look for anyone. The fact that Clinton is now seen welcoming Epstein to his White House looks even worse than before.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.