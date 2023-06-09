Photos: Reporters Capture Disgraced Bud Light Exec for First Time Since Woke Marketing Failure

The Anheuser-Busch executive responsible for the company’s decision to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been seen for the first time in months.

Alissa Heinerscheid was photographed in New York City by the Daily Mail last week.

The corporate executive was walking with a friend near her $8 million apartment near Central Park.

“It is unclear if Alissa Heinerscheid, who was seen close to her $8 million apartment near Central Park, is on paid leave from the company” Bud Light marketing VP is tight-lipped outside her $8m Central Park homehttps://t.co/sQsYRFRxvu — J F Redfern 🏦 (@jfredfern) June 2, 2023

Heinerscheid declined to comment in response to an inquiry from the Daily Mail, refusing to address the market downfall of Bud Light after her decision to feature Mulvaney on a customized can of the brew.

However, a friend accompanying Heinerscheid did briefly comment.

“She’s not supposed to talk about it, she can’t,” Heinerscheid’s unidentified friend said of the situation, according to the Daily Mail.

The executive was whisked away after the brief interaction.

Heinerscheid expressed her intentions to market Bud Light beyond its traditional blue-collar and male consumer demographic in a video earlier this year.

The marketing executive criticized Bud Light’s association with “fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor” in an April interview.

Meet Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing. She explains her strategy of using “inclusive” marketing to promote the brand to young people. pic.twitter.com/hFpe8YnbBc — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) April 9, 2023

Heinerscheid discussed her experiences as a female executive of a beer company in the same “Make Yourself at Home” interview.

This is earlier in the Alissa Heinerscheid “fratty image” podcast.👇 Notice how she approaches the job not from the eyes of the customer, but as an extension of her personal life journey. Notice how she calls beer a “vice industry.” This was a train wreck waiting to happen. pic.twitter.com/EGl5KPX3Nk — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 5, 2023

Anheuser-Busch announced that Heinerscheid was taking a “leave of absence” as the boycott of Bud Light brewed in April.

The company appeared to throw the marketing executive under the bus after the disastrous Mulvaney partnership — stating that the corporate decision to work with him was made “without Anheuser-Busch management awareness or approval.”

Anheuser-Busch has incurred a whopping $27 billion loss to its market capitalization since the impromptu boycott began, according to the New York Post.

It’s unclear if Heinerscheid is still on a leave of absence from Anheuser-Busch.

