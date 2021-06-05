The left was all over former President Donald Trump whenever he used harsh words against the media, but they’re virtually silent on the physical attacks a conservative journalist has repeatedly endured at the hands of brutal radicals.

Journalist and author Andy Ngo was reportedly beaten by antifa thugs in Portland, Oregon, as they made good on continued threats against the man who has exposed their violent and destructive reign of terror in the city and elsewhere.

Ngo shared his harrowing experience in a Twitter thread days after the assault landed him in the emergency room.

“Statement on May 28, 2021 Antifa assault: No journalist in America should ever face violence for doing his or her job,” Ngo’s thread began.

“Yet on Friday, May 28, Antifa tried to kill me again while I was reporting on the ongoing protests and riots in Portland, Ore. for a new chapter of my book, ‘Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy,'” he continued.

“I was chased, attacked and beaten by a masked mob, baying for my blood,” he wrote.

“Had I not been able to shelter wounded and bleeding inside a hotel while they beat the doors and windows like animals, there is no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves,” Ngo noted.

Statement on May 28, 2021 Antifa assault: No journalist in America should ever face violence for doing his or her job. Yet on Friday, May 28, Antifa tried to kill me again while I was reporting on the ongoing protests and riots in Portland, Ore. for a new chapter of my… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/mvMNcWKuJZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Separate YouTube footage from outside the Nines Hotel where Ngo sought refuge showed the crowd berating and threatening him through the glass windows and doors of the hotel lobby.

“Nazi scum!” one man yelled. “You see my face, Andy? Andy! You see my face?” he taunted.

Rioters continued to bang on the glass and yell threats and obscenities at Ngo, who was taking cover behind a desk.

WARNING: The following media contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive and graphic imagery.

Ngo believes the reason for this vitriol and personal targeting is because he’s exposing antifa’s actions.

“Antifa wants me dead because I document what they want to stay hidden,” Ngo continued in his statement.

“The attacks against me and threats on my life are retribution for my work as a journalist, recording the tactics and true ideology of an extremist clandestine movement that relies on deception and regards the truth as the greatest threat of all,” he wrote.

“They want the right to hide their identities behind masks, and erase records of their arrests and alleged crimes. They want me dead for capturing these things and reporting on them,” he wrote.

“But it is the right of every journalist, protected and preserved by the founding fathers, to report freely without fear,” Ngo asserted.

“I was forced to flee my home in Portland last year as the death threats escalated but returned recently to take care of my elderly family,” he explained.

Ngo went on to say that he took safety precautions and particular care to protect himself given “Antifa’s attacks on multiple people of East Asian origin.”

He explained how the attack began when John Hacker, a member of antifa whom Ngo said had assaulted him in 2019, interrogated him as other masked rioters surrounded him.

Shortly before midnight, Antifa member John Hacker, who assaulted me in 2019, began asking me questions. I didn’t answer and attempted to walk away, but a group of masked people in black followed and surrounded me. As they interrogated me, one managed to pull off my mask and… pic.twitter.com/bsL5lcIfDg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Once they managed to rip off Ngo’s mask and revealed his identity, the journalist said the crowd chased him down and began punching him repeatedly in the head and face, though Ngo was able to eventually escape to the hotel.

“For more than an hour, Antifa extremists kept trying to get into the hotel to hunt me down and finish the job they started on the street,” Ngo described.

The photos Ngo shared show the aftermath of cuts, bruises and a bloody eye courtesy of his alleged attackers.

I was treated in the ER for multiple injuries to my head and body. pic.twitter.com/uCTr59LwaL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Ngo went on to say that one antifa member was “charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony attempted assault, felony riot and other crimes,” though the arrest wouldn’t stick.

“His bail was immediately covered by an Antifa bail fund group,” Ngo said.

These attacks against Ngo are personal, targeted and directly related to the subject he’s reporting on — yet the establishment media doesn’t bat an eye at this serious threat to journalism.

Meanwhile, Trump’s snarky words turned him into an enemy of democracy when he did little more than call outlets like CNN “fake news” and refuse to play nice with journalists who lied about him and manipulated the public.

But Trump’s snarky words were somehow so frightening to the left that The New York Times called 2019 “the darkest yet for journalists in the Trump era.”

Yet that same year, Rolling Stone victim-blamed Ngo while defending antifa in a piece titled, “How a Right-Wing Troll Managed to Manipulate the Mainstream Media.”

The outlet called Ngo a “right-wing provocateur” and claimed that it was his reporting that falsely convinced Americans that the antifa movement was a savage rebellion — even as the story touched on several attacks antifa made against the journalist.

To say Rolling Stone’s take on antifa and Ngo has not aged well would be an understatement.

The radical movement has since spent a year engulfing several cities in violence, vandalism and chaos — and now they’ve certainly made it known that Ngo is one of their main targets.

Repeated attacks against a journalist should unite everyone in the profession in denouncing such action, but there’s silence from the establishment media who are too busy licking their war wounds from Trump’s unkindness toward them.

Ngo is on the streets reporting the truth and is risking his life because of it.

Yet he’s left twisting in the wind by his colleagues, resorting to hiding out in a hotel lobby from a mob lying in wait to harm him for his words and shared videos — and that is the indisputable definition of an attack on journalism and a free press.

