Photos: The Trans Shooter's Anti-Trump, Anti-Israel Obsession the Media Doesn't Want to Talk About (Graphic)

Legacy media outlets like ABC News and The Washington Post appeared to be playing down the vile anti-Trump, anti-Israel, anti-Christian views that the Minneapolis Catholic school shooter expressed.

The alleged transgender shooter — 23-year-old Robin Westman, formerly known as Robert Westman — reportedly left an 11-minute YouTube manifesto.

BREAKING: The Minneapolis shooting suspect has been identified as Robin Westman. The alleged shooter released multiple videos on social media, which showed that he clearly hated Christians. They have since been taken down. “Where is your God?” read one mag. Evil monster. pic.twitter.com/oyiCkqNwkw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2025

The suspect wrote notes on the weapons and magazines he apparently used in Wednesday’s shooting during morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School that left two students dead and 17 others injured.

Among other messages, Westman wrote, “Kill Trump Now!,” “McVeigh,” “Where is Your God?,” “Burn Israel,” “Israel must fall,” and “6 million was not enough.” He also had a target with Jesus’ face superimposed on it.

So he clearly had a hatred for President Donald Trump, Christians, and Jews. He also included f-bombs and references to sex acts.

Evidence is emerging of the suspected shooter in Minneapolis and appears to be psychotic, manic 22-year-old young man, possibly trans, who left an 11-minute manifesto video on YouTube just hours before the shooting happened. The video has been taken down. The suspect wrote notes… pic.twitter.com/kM46W23OHp — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 27, 2025

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reported that the killer wrote “criticism of Israel” and “the name of President Trump” on his guns.

What? He wrote about killing Trump and killing Jewish people.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky says the Minneapolis terrorist wrote “criticism of Israel” and Trump’s name on the guns He did not say what was actually written: “Kill Donald Trump”

“Israel must fall”

“Kill Trump Now!”

“Burn Israel”

“6 million wasn’t enough”pic.twitter.com/Jzm7AOw9Jc — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 27, 2025



Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported in a story about the shooter, “FBI Director Kash Patel said authorities were investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.” A previous version of the story added, “but local police said they were still trying to determine a motive.”

The piece noted that Westman posted a YouTube manifesto, but does not include the anti-Trump, anti-Christian, and anti-Jewish messages it contains.

Similarly, The New York Times had a headline saying that Westman’s “Motive Is a Mystery.”

“But it is hard to fathom what drove Ms. Westman to attack before killing herself, despite the dark and violent writings and videos she left behind,” the outlet said.

Further, “On social media, some conservative activists have seized on the shooter’s gender identity to broadly portray transgender people as violent or mentally ill. The police did not provide any motive for the attack, but Ms. Westman’s extensive social media history was a contradictory catalog of anger and grievance.”

“In seemingly stream-of-consciousness videos that she posted, she fixated on guns, violence and school shooters. She displayed her own cache of weapons, bullets and what appear to be explosive devices, scrawled with antisemitic and racist language and threats against President Donald Trump,” The New York Times said.

Robin Westman — a transgender — shot & killed 2 children, injuring 17 others, at a Catholic school during Mass in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Call it What It is: This is an act of domestic terrorism by a trans individual targeting Catholics. pic.twitter.com/rzUAx5OFZU — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 27, 2025



So, no details provided, just broad generalizations.

CNN gets credit for at least reporting on some of the vile things the killer included in his video against Jesus, the Jewish people, and Trump.

There is nothing about Westman identifying as transgender in a story that was supposed to be about his possible motive for opening fire into a Catholic church, where they worship Jesus.

With such twisting and suppression of relevant facts, no wonder people have lost trust in legacy media outlets.

