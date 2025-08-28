Share
Commentary

Photos: The Trans Shooter's Anti-Trump, Anti-Israel Obsession the Media Doesn't Want to Talk About (Graphic)

 By Randy DeSoto  August 27, 2025 at 6:17pm
Share

Legacy media outlets like ABC News and The Washington Post appeared to be playing down the vile anti-Trump, anti-Israel, anti-Christian views that the Minneapolis Catholic school shooter expressed.

The alleged transgender shooter — 23-year-old Robin Westman, formerly known as Robert Westman — reportedly left an 11-minute YouTube manifesto.

The suspect wrote notes on the weapons and magazines he apparently used in Wednesday’s shooting during morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School that left two students dead and 17 others injured.

Among other messages, Westman wrote, “Kill Trump Now!,” “McVeigh,” “Where is Your God?,” “Burn Israel,” “Israel must fall,” and “6 million was not enough.” He also had a target with Jesus’ face superimposed on it.

So he clearly had a hatred for President Donald Trump, Christians, and Jews. He also included f-bombs and references to sex acts.

Do you think the trans shooter was possessed or simply mentally ill?

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reported that the killer wrote “criticism of Israel” and “the name of President Trump” on his guns.

What? He wrote about killing Trump and killing Jewish people.


Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported in a story about the shooter, “FBI Director Kash Patel said authorities were investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.” A previous version of the story added, “but local police said they were still trying to determine a motive.”

The piece noted that Westman posted a YouTube manifesto, but does not include the anti-Trump, anti-Christian, and anti-Jewish messages it contains.

Related:
Minneapolis Mayor Twists Catholic School Shooting to Make 'Trans Community' the Victims

Similarly, The New York Times had a headline saying that Westman’s “Motive Is a Mystery.”

“But it is hard to fathom what drove Ms. Westman to attack before killing herself, despite the dark and violent writings and videos she left behind,” the outlet said.

Further, “On social media, some conservative activists have seized on the shooter’s gender identity to broadly portray transgender people as violent or mentally ill. The police did not provide any motive for the attack, but Ms. Westman’s extensive social media history was a contradictory catalog of anger and grievance.”

“In seemingly stream-of-consciousness videos that she posted, she fixated on guns, violence and school shooters. She displayed her own cache of weapons, bullets and what appear to be explosive devices, scrawled with antisemitic and racist language and threats against President Donald Trump,” The New York Times said.


So, no details provided, just broad generalizations.

CNN gets credit for at least reporting on some of the vile things the killer included in his video against Jesus, the Jewish people, and Trump.

There is nothing about Westman identifying as transgender in a story that was supposed to be about his possible motive for opening fire into a Catholic church, where they worship Jesus.

With such twisting and suppression of relevant facts, no wonder people have lost trust in legacy media outlets.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Photos: The Trans Shooter's Anti-Trump, Anti-Israel Obsession the Media Doesn't Want to Talk About (Graphic)
Minneapolis Mayor Twists Catholic School Shooting to Make 'Trans Community' the Victims
Jen Psaki's Reaction to Catholic School Shooting Likened to 'How an Actual Demon Would Respond'
Sick: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Lashes Out at Prayer in Catholic School Shooting Press Briefing
Breaking: Cracker Barrel Caves to Pressure from Public and Trump - Restores Old Logo
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation