Share
News

Photos of Trump Shooter's Rifle and Gear Released, Appear to Confirm Report About Crooks

 By Jared Harris  August 28, 2024 at 2:59pm
Share

More than a month after the failed attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life, clear photographs of the shooter’s gear and weapon have been released to the public.

The rifle and gear belonged to Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman who struck Trump from atop a nearby roof as the 45th president was holding an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The photos seem to confirm a report of what happened on July 13 as law enforcement took Crooks down.

In a Wednesday release, the Federal Bureau of Investigation posted multiple photographs showing Crooks’ rifle, car trunk, backpack and the point from which he accessed his rooftop firing position.

The first picture shows Crooks’ rifle with a telltale chunk missing from its stock.

Trending:
Photos of Trump Shooter's Rifle and Gear Released, Appear to Confirm Report About Crooks

Listed as a DPMS Panther Arms A-15 chambered in 5.56/.223, the stock shows clear signs of being shot, lending serious weight to a report that a shot from law enforcement shattered the rifle’s back end and “fragged” the still-living Crooks with the speeding shrapnel consisting of bits of his own weapon.

Do you trust the investigation into this shooting?

Louisiana Republican Representative Clay Higgins first alerted the public to this shot on Aug. 15.

Higgins said a Butler County SWAT team member took the shot that struck Crooks’ rifle and “fragged his face/neck/right shoulder area from the stock breaking up.” He described the SWAT shot-taker as a “total bada**.”

Crooks’ rifle was described by the FBI as having an Atlas R-One handguard, a Holosun AEMS optic, and a (shattered) Magpul collapsible stock.

Another photograph shows the rifle’s upper and lower separated.

The FBI said this was likely done to facilitate transport in a backpack belonging to Crooks that was found at the site.

A picture of the shooter’s trunk shows undetonated explosive devices, with at least one appearing to be constructed in an ammo can. The FBI cast doubt on the devices’ ability to function.

Related:
Dr. Phil Asks Trump 'Why Were You Spared?' - God Still Has Good Plans for US, Former President Responds

“The receiver for remote detonation was in the ‘off’ position,” the bureau noted alongside the photo. “Devices had several problems in the way they were constructed.”

A picture of Crook’s rooftop access point, taken after the shooting, was also included by the FBI.

While the release of these photographs and information gives the public something it did not have before, there are many unanswered questions about the failed assassination.

A counter-sniper working the rally confirmed this week the suspicious nature of the shooting and the integrity of the evidence gathered after it.

A House task force and an independent panel of lawmakers not on the committee are both currently working to investigate the shooting and those connected to it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Ford Announces End to LGBT Ranking Involvement, DEI Initiatives in All-Hands Letter
Photos of Trump Shooter's Rifle and Gear Released, Appear to Confirm Report About Crooks
Rising Democrat in Even More Trouble After Investigators Make a Shocking Discovery
Counter-Sniper at Butler Rally Confirms Something Isn't Right with Integrity of Trump Shooting Evidence
Disabled Veteran Cited for 'Liquid Littering' After Blowing Bubbles in California
See more...

Conversation