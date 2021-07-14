Photos: Witnesses Say Lightning Strike Destroyed Mural Honoring George Floyd

Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement in Toledo, Ohio, last year painted a mural of George Floyd on a private building. On Tuesday, a lightning strike took it down in a thunderous flash, according to several witnesses.

WEWS-TV reported multiple people saw lighting take down a large chunk of the brick wall mural.

“According to the Toledo Police Department, witnesses said a lightning strike caused the wall to collapse. WTVG said its Doppler Radar showed a lightning strike in that block at around 4:30 p.m Tuesday,” the outlet noted.

Local news channel WTVG-TV shared images of the destroyed Floyd painting on Twitter.

UPDATE: Witnesses have told authorities that the George Floyd mural was struck by lightning before it collapsed. https://t.co/u0QHZVh7Zp — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) July 13, 2021

Perhaps even those whose lives are void of faith ought to look at this story and give the mural, Floyd’s status as a false idol and their toxic racial politics a second thought. It wouldn’t be out of order.

Let’s remember that as tragic as the death of a human being is, Floyd was a convicted criminal and — according to his rap sheet — an unpredictable and, at times, dangerous man.

Police reports reveal he robbed a woman and held a pistol to her belly in 2007. There has even been some speculation that the woman was pregnant at the time.

“In August 2007, Floyd was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Investigators said he and five other men barged into a woman’s apartment, and Floyd pushed a pistol into her abdomen before searching for items to steal. Floyd pleaded guilty in 2009 and was sentenced to five years in prison,” The Associated Press reported when chronicling the life of Floyd last June after his death while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis.

Floyd was addicted to drugs for periods of his life. He was an alleged thief on the day of his death, per police. Last May, before his run-in with officers, he reportedly attempted to swindle a business owner by passing a counterfeit bill.

Floyd was never the kind of person to be honored with murals, plaques and statues. Yet he’s revered in death as if he lived a perfect life.

This is not to say the late Floyd should be smeared — as by other accounts, throughout his life, he sought to connect with Christ. Floyd was probably a wayward man who was lost in the throes of drug addiction, and we know the murals of him weren’t his idea.

We can blame these silly murals on the secular leftists and brain-washed Democratic drones who treat him as a martyr and a deity. Much like the left in this country worships COVID junk science and those who push it, the far left worships imagery of Floyd.

Their false idols this calendar year, Dr. Anthony Fauci and George Floyd, have taken over the culture and filled voids for them where a relationship with Christ could give them peace, if they wanted it. But the cult of leftism denies God. Instead, these people paint absurd murals of criminals on walls in places such as Ohio and then double mask while clinging to the every word of approved science.

They carry the mask around as if it is the rosary and they treat murals of Floyd as if they are altars. These people isolate themselves away from friends and family members, a sign that leftism is a cult built on lies.

If these people believed in God, they’d probably try to charge him with a “hate crime” over the fallen mural.

Did God intervene on Tuesday and strike down one of these phony places of left-wing worship and virtue signaling? His plan is divine, and all-encompassing. I won’t pretend to know if God was sending a message to these people — or to all of us.

Donald Trump Jr. certainly seemed open to the idea in a comment he posted on Twitter about the mural.

“It’s almost like a higher power is telling us something. When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning? I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it,” Trump wrote.

It’s almost like a higher power is telling us something. When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning? I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it. https://t.co/6l1f2t9nd0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2021

If I were stuck in the left-wing cult and I saw a mural of Floyd wiped off a building by a freak July lighting strike, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of intervention from above. I might even reconsider a few things in my own life and look for a nearby church service.

