Photoshopped Ballots? AZ Auditors Say 'Verified and Approved' Stamp Mysteriously Present Behind Signature Blocks

There were many shocking revelations forwarded on Friday during the Arizona Senate Republicans’ hearing on the Maricopa County 2020 election audit results.

Among the findings were that a number of the ballots appear to be digitally altered or “photoshopped,” although investigators have yet to officially confirm this.

The allegedly digitally altered ballots were highlighted by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an expert in pattern recognition enlisted in the audit investigation by the Arizona Senate.

Ayyadurai revealed that, during the audit, election officials discovered a number of ballots were given “verified and approved” stamps despite signatures not being present on the ballots.

Curiously, in some instances, these “verified and approved” stamps were found behind graphics that were initially printed on the ballots, according to a presentation displayed by Ayyadurai.

This has led the auditors to believe that the ballots were “photoshopped.”

Also, Ayyadurai revealed that only 10 percent of the total ballots — roughly 1.8 million — even received a “verified and approved” stamp.

Most of those votes that did get the aforementioned stamp were actually received after election day, the auditors reported.

The Western Journal is following the Arizona audit findings closely as they are revealed during Friday's hearing.







If you would like to know more, be sure to stay tuned in to The Western Journal’s coverage.

