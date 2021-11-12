Share
Commentary

Physician GOP Rep: 'I Don't Know That Biden's Running Things,' 'Biden's Just a Puppet'

 By Sabrina Haverty  November 12, 2021 at 10:42am
Physicians are often heralded as experts on all things health-related, until one of them dissents from a position widely accepted by the establishment media and society.

During an appearance on “Breitbart News Daily” on Wednesday, Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina — who radio host Alex Marlow noted is the only practicing physician in Congress — referred to President Joe Biden as a “puppet.”

“I don’t know that Biden’s running things,” the congressman said.

Murphy went on to say he believes Democrats made a backroom deal for Biden to be president while running independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ policies. “Because that’s what it looks like. That’s what it looks like: Biden’s just a puppet, but we’re doing all of Bernie’s policies.”

That seems about right.

In August, former White House physician and Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas even waved the flag in a similar interview with Breitbart.

During an Aug. 31 episode of the Sirius XM radio show, Jackson pointed out the obvious signs that Biden is an aging man.

“He’s not of sound mind,” Jackson said, referring to the president. “There’s no way he’s of sound mind. I don’t even know if he needs a cognitive test, anymore. It’s so obvious to everyone at this particular point that this man is not cognitively fit to be our president.”

When two physicians are pointing out that something is not right with the president of the United States, it should be cause for concern.

Is Joe Biden fit for office?

These are not just two biased GOP representatives either. Jackson also served under former President Barack Obama’s administration. If his insight was good enough for Obama, certainly Democrats would agree it is sufficient for Biden.

Both Murphy and Jackson have called for the 46th president to be evaluated. The frequent gaffes Biden makes in nearly every public appearance should make it clear that a full examination is needed.

Questioning a leader’s cognitive ability is not uncommon though, as Democrats were quite concerned with former President Donald Trump’s. Nevertheless, the problems with Biden are arguably more apparent.

According to the Washington Examiner in 2019, Dr. David Scheiner, Obama’s personal physician for over 20 years before he became president, gave Biden’s health a mixed review.

Scheiner concluded that Biden is “not in bad shape for his age,” but also said “he has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

With the current administration in shambles, we see those “issues” manifested as it becomes increasingly apparent that while Biden may represent the White House, he is certainly is not running it.

Americans want and deserve to know who is really pulling the strings — and, as with any puppet, it’s often those you don’t see.

Truth and Accuracy

Sabrina Haverty
Contributor, News/Commentary
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. She is active in various clubs and efforts across the Phoenix valley and enjoys helping conservatives get involved in their communities. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.
Conversation

