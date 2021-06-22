Physicist to Tucker Carlson: Climate Change Is 'Fiction of the Media,' Not an 'Existential Threat'

Democrats and their media lapdogs are rabidly hyping the bogus narrative that climate change is an imminent “existential threat” to mankind as part of a cynical move to promote left-wing agendas.

That’s the takeaway from a Fox News interview with physicist Steven Koonin, who offered scientific support to those who believe grifting climate alarmists are flippantly weaponizing this sham talking point to enrich and empower themselves.

“It’s a fiction of the media and the politicians who like to promote that notion,” Koonin said on Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today.”

Lest anyone dismiss Koonin as “right-wing,” it bears pointing that he was undersecretary for science in former President Barack Obama’s Department of Energy.

The theoretical physicist and engineering professor is currently the director of the Center for Urban Science and Progress at New York University.

Despite the nonstop environmental fearmongering from Democrats and the left-wing media, he said “human influences” are not responsible for natural disasters such as hurricanes and intermittent heatwaves, which are just as common today as they were in 1900.

“The warmest temperatures have not gone up in the last 60 years,” Koonin said.

Vincente-Serrrano et al 2020

“Our study stresses that from the long-term (1851–2018) perspective there are no generally consistent trends in droughts across Western Europe.”https://t.co/k0adKj3DN3 pic.twitter.com/kLtNgcQpSM — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) June 17, 2021

Koonin scoffed at Biden administration officials such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and jet-setting climate czar John Kerry, saying they mindlessly parrot the term “existential threat” when discussing the climate even though they don’t understand what they’re talking about.

“I don’t think the science says what … Secretary Pete thinks it says,” he said. “In fact, I can guarantee you he’s never read the science.”

Koonin continued: “Fact, I can guarantee you that Sen. [Bernie] Sanders, President [Joe] Biden, Ambassador Kerry, [Energy] Secretary [Jennifer] Granholm have never read the science — because you need to be a scientist in order to do that. And in fact, when you read it, there’s very little in terms of extreme weather that has changed over the last many decades.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The physicist also berated the scientific community for not pushing back at clueless politicians and media that are promoting climate alarmism.

Allowing these lies to metastasize in the public consciousness causes unnecessary panic and erodes the credibility of legitimate environmental scientists who don’t endorse this mass hysteria.

“It is a failure of the scientific community not to stand up and say, ‘Guys, you know, you have over-egged the custard. You really need to be much more circumspect in how you talk about this,’” Koonin said.

Environmental expert Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, echoed these sentiments when he asserted in February that there is “zero evidence” that we’re in the midst of a climate emergency.

Zero evidence of “climate emergency”. “Almost everywhere you look, climate change is having only small, and often benign, impacts. The impact of extreme weather events ― hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts ― are, if anything, declining.” https://t.co/YitpkwawKK pic.twitter.com/P6Wq9ICXh0 — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 4, 2021

Like Koonin and some other environmental experts, Moore torpedoed climate alarmism as pseudoscientific propaganda whose goal is to redistribute wealth and usher in a new world order.

“It is clear that the highly exaggerated claims … are not so much out of concern for endangered species as they are a front for a radical political, social and economic ‘transformation’ of our entire civilization,” Moore said during a 2019 congressional hearing.

Pompous twit AOC blames climate change on “racial injustice”, as if CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are caused by racism. Perhaps she should consult an actual scientist on this one.https://t.co/oxBnj4na29 — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) April 22, 2021

There’s consensus within the scientific community that human activity has contributed to climate change.

But what’s undetermined is the degree to which human actions accelerated it and whether “climate change” is an existential threat. And if so, is there anything realistically that we can do to prevent it?

“Most scientists do not believe human greenhouse gas emissions are a proven threat to the environment or to human well-being, despite a barrage of propaganda insisting otherwise coming from the environmental movement and echoed by its sycophants in the mainstream media,” the Heartland Institute, a public policy think tank, says in its summary page on the issue.

Earth has undergone five significant ice ages, according to History.com.

Four occurred long before humans existed, thereby undermining the left-wing narrative that driving cars and using air conditioners fueled climate change.

Actual climate change pronouncements over the years. pic.twitter.com/j7mRTTUga3 — Michael Eades, M.D. (@DrEades) January 16, 2015

In 2019, a nonprofit think tank called the Competitive Enterprise Institute compiled a 38-page report chronicling the numerous false predictions made by Democrats and climate alarmists over the past 50 years.

“Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s,” the report asserted. “They continue to do so today. None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true.”

The conclusion of the five decades of failed apocalyptic predictions was that the false prophets constantly warning about imminent existential threats were doing so to push partisan political agendas.

The climate crisis is a racist crisis pic.twitter.com/FVW1Y9vLqA — Black Geographers (@blackgeogorg) July 21, 2020

Just as they did with the race card, Democrats have weaponized “climate change” to stoke public panic in order to push socialist policies that have little to do with the environment and everything to do with raising your taxes and taking money from one group to give to another.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.