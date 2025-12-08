Picture Perfect Troll: Trump Adds His Birthday to List of Dates for Free Nat'l Park Admission and Cuts MLK Day, Juneteenth

President Donald Trump trolled race-hustling leftists by adding Flag Day — which coincides with his birthday — as a free admission day for national parks, while removing Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the roster.

This means Americans can visit the nation’s national parks for free on designated days.

“Mark your calendar for these entrance fee-free dates,” the National Park Service said on its website.

February 16: Presidents Day (Washington’s Birthday)

May 25: Memorial Day

June 14: Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday

July 3-5: Independence Day weekend

August 25: 110th Birthday of the National Park Service

September 17: Constitution Day

October 27: Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday

November 11: Veterans Day

The 2026 calendar was a noticeable shift from 2025, which elevated Juneteenth, MLK Day, and other race-related events.

“President Donald Trump’s birthday — which also happens to be Flag Day — on June 14 becomes a fee-free day for the first time, as do Constitution Day, the 110th anniversary of the National Park Service, and the birthday of Theodore Roosevelt,” Fox News reported.

Predictably, unhinged leftists screeched that the move was “racist.”

Let’s be clear here: both MLK Jr. Day and Juneteenth were free entry days last year. The President didn’t just add his own birthday to the list, he removed both of these holidays that mark Black Americans’ struggle for civil rights and freedom. Our country deserves better. https://t.co/9O2uqq9unl — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) December 6, 2025

“Juneteenth” became a federal holiday in 2021 under the Biden administration.

Since then, Juneteenth celebrations have been marked by mass shootings, stabbings, and absurd demands for slavery “reparations.”

The left-wing tantrums over this incident are comical. It’s not as if black people visited national parks en masse to commemorate MLK Day or Juneteenth.

Witness footage from the aftermath of a Juneteenth shooting near Chicago, Illinois pic.twitter.com/XT186d56qJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 18, 2023

Multiple people have been injured after being shot and stabbed during a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, CA:

https://t.co/vBWA3Mmm3P — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 20, 2024

It’s time to stop using white guilt as a cudgel to extort billions of tax dollars and socially reengineer the United States into a crime-infested, third-world dumping ground.

The destructive white guilt phenomenon festering today is premised on America’s slavery past.

If you listen to the left’s race-hustling howls, you’d get the false impression that all Americans owned slaves during the slavery era.

That is false. Most people in the North did not own slaves. And in the South, only the rich could afford slaves.

Yet millions of clueless liberals — whose ancestors never owned slaves — suffer from such deep-seated white guilt that they kneel before random black people — most of whom are not descendants of slaves.

White neighbours kneel down and beg their black neighbours for forgiveness on behalf of whites for years of racism. Such a beautiful moment.#GeorgeFloyd #ICantBreathe pic.twitter.com/2CJRZheSeN — Preeti Nahar (@yaar_musafirr) June 1, 2020

Leftists and their media lapdogs constantly foment resentment among black Americans over slavery.

But slavery is not an experience that is unique to black Americans.

Every race was enslaved at some point in world history. But the left constantly screeches about an institution that a white Republican president ended 160 years ago.

As economist Thomas Sowell repeatedly pointed out, black slavery still exists in many African and Muslim countries to this day. But there’s no left-wing outrage over this.

Why? “Because there is no money to be made denouncing it and no political advantages to be gained,” Sowell noted.

To this very moment slavery continues in parts of Africa and the Islamic world. Very little noise is made about it by those who denounce the slavery of the past in the West, because there is no money to be made denouncing it and no political advantages to be gained. — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) September 14, 2019

“When slavery is mentioned, too many people automatically think of whites enslaving blacks. That is not even one-tenth of the story of slavery, which existed on every inhabited continent,” Sowell underscored.

“The number of whites who were enslaved in North Africa by the Barbary pirates exceeded the number of Africans enslaved in the United States and in the American colonies before that put together.” Thomas Sowell on reparations: pic.twitter.com/wJCkiZtLri — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) June 10, 2020

“The very word ‘slave’ derives from the word for some white people who were enslaved on a mass scale — the Slavs — for more centuries than blacks were enslaved in the Western Hemisphere.”

The very word “slave” derives from the word for some white people who were enslaved on a mass scale—the Slavs—for more centuries than blacks were enslaved in the Western Hemisphere. — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) June 10, 2020

Unfortunately, thanks to the left’s wholesale takeover of the media, academia, Hollywood, and Big Tech, false narratives about slavery continue to be pushed in the United States and around the world.

Why? Because the grievance industry is a cash cow for many race-baiting grifters.

