Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One and departing the White House on July 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One and departing the White House on July 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Picture Perfect Troll: Trump Adds His Birthday to List of Dates for Free Nat'l Park Admission and Cuts MLK Day, Juneteenth

 By Samantha Chang  December 8, 2025 at 8:00am
Share

President Donald Trump trolled race-hustling leftists by adding Flag Day — which coincides with his birthday — as a free admission day for national parks, while removing Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the roster.

This means Americans can visit the nation’s national parks for free on designated days.

“Mark your calendar for these entrance fee-free dates,” the National Park Service said on its website.

  • February 16: Presidents Day (Washington’s Birthday)
  • May 25: Memorial Day
  • June 14: Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday
  • July 3-5: Independence Day weekend
  • August 25: 110th Birthday of the National Park Service
  • September 17: Constitution Day
  • October 27: Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday
  • November 11: Veterans Day

The 2026 calendar was a noticeable shift from 2025, which elevated Juneteenth, MLK Day, and other race-related events.

“President Donald Trump’s birthday — which also happens to be Flag Day — on June 14 becomes a fee-free day for the first time, as do Constitution Day, the 110th anniversary of the National Park Service, and the birthday of Theodore Roosevelt,” Fox News reported.

Predictably, unhinged leftists screeched that the move was “racist.”

“Juneteenth” became a federal holiday in 2021 under the Biden administration.

Since then, Juneteenth celebrations have been marked by mass shootings, stabbings, and absurd demands for slavery “reparations.”

The left-wing tantrums over this incident are comical. It’s not as if black people visited national parks en masse to commemorate MLK Day or Juneteenth.

Related:
Not Joking: Feds Closing Crater Lake Access for 3 Years to Fix 1 Mile Long Trail, Toilets, Dock

It’s time to stop using white guilt as a cudgel to extort billions of tax dollars and socially reengineer the United States into a crime-infested, third-world dumping ground.

The destructive white guilt phenomenon festering today is premised on America’s slavery past.

If you listen to the left’s race-hustling howls, you’d get the false impression that all Americans owned slaves during the slavery era.

That is false. Most people in the North did not own slaves. And in the South, only the rich could afford slaves.

Yet millions of clueless liberals — whose ancestors never owned slaves — suffer from such deep-seated white guilt that they kneel before random black people — most of whom are not descendants of slaves.

Leftists and their media lapdogs constantly foment resentment among black Americans over slavery.

But slavery is not an experience that is unique to black Americans.

Every race was enslaved at some point in world history. But the left constantly screeches about an institution that a white Republican president ended 160 years ago.

As economist Thomas Sowell repeatedly pointed out, black slavery still exists in many African and Muslim countries to this day. But there’s no left-wing outrage over this.

Why? “Because there is no money to be made denouncing it and no political advantages to be gained,” Sowell noted.

“When slavery is mentioned, too many people automatically think of whites enslaving blacks. That is not even one-tenth of the story of slavery, which existed on every inhabited continent,” Sowell underscored.

“The very word ‘slave’ derives from the word for some white people who were enslaved on a mass scale — the Slavs — for more centuries than blacks were enslaved in the Western Hemisphere.”

Unfortunately, thanks to the left’s wholesale takeover of the media, academia, Hollywood, and Big Tech, false narratives about slavery continue to be pushed in the United States and around the world.

Why? Because the grievance industry is a cash cow for many race-baiting grifters.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Illegal Indian Truck Driver Accused of Killing American Has Been Released from Jail Despite Vehicular Homicide Charges
Art Museum Holds Blasphemous Christ Exhibition During Christmas Season - Response from Church Leaders Makes It Worse
Picture Perfect Troll: Trump Adds His Birthday to List of Dates for Free Nat'l Park Admission and Cuts MLK Day, Juneteenth
Disgraceful: Duchess Meghan Accused of Stealing $1,700 Dress from Photoshoot, Using the 'Archiving' of Her Royal Clothing as the Excuse
More Immigration Judges' Heads Roll as Trump Continues Clearing Way for Deportations - At Least 100 Judges off the Bench Since January
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation