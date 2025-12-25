Pictures: You Might Have Missed the Brand New Trump Portrait That Came With the WH Christmas Directions

First Lady Melania Trump seems to do everything right.

See, for instance, the White House Christmas display, unveiled earlier this month.

In a series of photos posted on the social media platform X — photos easily overlooked amid the initial enthusiasm for Melania’s decorations — there appears a remarkable portrait of President Donald Trump made of the traditional building toy LEGO.

The LEGOs created an image based on the president’s official portrait.

In the photos on X, Trump’s LEGO portrait sits in one window. Meanwhile, a similar LEGO portrait of President George Washington sits in another window.

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS ❤️ America’s Christmas at the White House. pic.twitter.com/acueX2bKjz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025

According to People magazine, the Trump-Washington display occupies a prominent place in the White House’s Green Room.

Meanwhile, X users expressed their approval.

“Kinda love how The White House included a Lego portrait of President Trump in this year’s Christmas decorations,” one user wrote.

Kinda love how The White House included a Lego portrait of President Trump in this year’s Christmas decorations. Zoom in!https://t.co/DuZKo3l2FW pic.twitter.com/NYVFbBePTj — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) December 2, 2025

Another X user called the Lego picture “so awesome.”

This is so awesome 😂. It’s a Lego picture of President Trump from the White House Christmas decorations. pic.twitter.com/sg89SmBzZx — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) December 1, 2025

“This goes so hard,” another X user wrote.

The White House has a Lego edition presidential portrait of President Trump as part of their Christmas decor. This goes so hard. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ajIBOHOixI — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 3, 2025

We have to agree that the Trump LEGO portrait “goes so hard,” and for two reasons.

First, placing Washington in one window and Trump in the other should give patriotic Americans chills. Indeed, the White House made the nation’s impending 250th anniversary an important part of its Christmas decorations.

Moreover, the comparison between Washington and Trump makes a good deal of sense. Actor Sylvester Stallone, for instance, made that comparison even before Trump’s January inauguration.

Second, the use of LEGOs highlights the president’s identity as a real estate developer. For decades, Trump established himself as New York City’s greatest builder of buildings.

Then, the president built a political coalition, including “Make America Great Again,” unlike any in American history.

In short, Melania’s White House Christmas display amounts to a classy breath of fresh air that accords her husband the honor he deserves.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.