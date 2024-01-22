Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to two federal citations for illegally hiking in Yellowstone National Park.

The Irish actor, best known for playing James Bond in the iconic film franchise, was charged with two federal citations after allegedly being caught entering an area of the park that is off-limits to visitors.

According to court documents filed in Wyoming and obtained by CNN, the 70-year-old has been charged with “Foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails” as well as “violating closures and use limits.”

TMZ reported that Brosnan has now entered a not-guilty plea.

If found guilty, he will reportedly face a fine of up to $5,000 or even six months in prison.

According to NBC Montana, the incident occurred while Brosnan was at the Yellowstone Film Ranch while filming ‘The Unholy Trinity,’ an upcoming Western film also starring Samuel L. Jackson.

The National Park Service, which is run by the federal government, warns people about the dangers of not following the guidelines they set out.

“Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature,” the park’s website warns.

“Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.”

“Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails,” it adds.

Despite the charges being petty in nature, some media outlets have characterized Brosnan’s alleged escapade as irresponsible, citing the horrific death of one young man in the park’s famous hot springs.

“Maybe Pierce Brosnan should have read about 23-year-old Colin Scott before he allegedly decided to walk out of bounds in a dangerous thermal area in Yellowstone National Park in November,” The Mercury Times wrote in a piece this weekend.

“In 2016, the Portland, Oregon man slipped and fell to his death in a hot spring near one of Yellowstone’s famous geysers … He and his sister allegedly left the boardwalk trail and walked more than 200 yards into the off-limits Norris Geyser Basin when the accident happened.

“The water in the spring is some of the hottest in the park. At around 199 degrees, the water probably killed Scott in a matter of minutes. Rangers were unable to recover his body.”

