Share
Commentary
Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, pictured in a February 2025 file photo.
Commentary
Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, pictured in a February 2025 file photo, was cornered by podcast host Piers Morgan on Wednesday. (Shannon Finney / Getty Images for Semafor)

Piers Morgan Asks Former MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan 7 Times if He's Glad Khamenei's Reign Is Over, Gets No Answer

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 12, 2026 at 8:08am
Share

One of the great pleasures of the Iran campaign has been watching former MSNBC propagandist Mehdi Hasan officially crashing out on social and legacy media.

A TL;DR of Hasan’s X feed since the conflict began: The Iranians love their government, this is all Israel’s fault, and the United States is going to lose.

Also, Jeffrey Epstein. No clue how this fits into the conflict, but Hasan, like many liberals, seems to believe that he’s a bit like Beetlejuice: Say his name three times and a special counsel will show up.

A sample of some of his delusions, all from the past few days:

Related:
'The View' Panelist Sunny Hostin Claims US Targeted Iranian Schoolgirls, Forgets One Crucial Thing

And if you think this was bad, you should have tuned in at the beginning of the strikes.

Anyhow, one might hope that Hasan would at least be able to agree that the now-late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was a wretched theocrat who murdered an untold number of his own people and who should be unmourned. Guess what: Nope!

Appearing on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Hasan was given seven (7) opportunities to say, you know, the dude had it coming. According to Mediaite, he couldn’t get there.

During the Wednesday appearance, Morgan asked if Hasan was pleased that Khamenei was dead because that meant he was no longer ruling the country. Hasan said that was “a good question,” albeit one he could not answer.

First, Hasan said that he didn’t “take pleasure in killing anyone” and insisted that Khamenei was “also a spiritual leader to millions of Shi’a Muslims around the world.”

“I know that people watching at home, non-Muslims, might kind of scratch their head and say, you know, ‘He’s a tyrant in a foreign country,'” Hasan said. “But that is the reality.”

“To kill him, to assassinate him on Day One of the war, will have insane consequences,” he said.

“I didn’t ask you if you supported killing him, I just said, are you pleased he’s no longer ruling the country,” Morgan said.

“Sounds like you are, but you are just very reluctant to use the word ‘yes.’”

Morgan was giving Hasan a little too much credit.

“It was illegal to kill him, it will have disastrous effects for the region, it’s mad to take out a head of state and a spiritual leader, and it’s even madder when you replace him with his son who is quote-unquote ‘worse’ than him both for Iran and for U.S. and Israeli interests,” Hasan said.

Not that he’s particularly fond of anyone who calls for dealing with Khamenei’s son, either:

Hasan also tried to jiu-jitsu Morgan by asking him if he thought it was a good thing that Saddam Hussein was no longer ruling Iraq.

This took not seven questions for Morgan to answer, but one word: “Yeah.” Oh.

It finally got to a bunch of prattling: “It’s not as simple as that, I know you’ve now latched onto this,” he said, laughing. “I have to think this through.”

“I’ve only latched onto this because you won’t answer!” an exasperated Morgan said.

“I’m not going to answer your question out of any context for you to clip this out of context,” Hasan said.

Yeah, because it looks so much better in context.

Look, if Mehdi Hasan is terribly concerned with people being killed through extra-judicial means, he should be thrilled that Ali Khamenei has been sent to the long ride on the afterlife’s down escalator. This was a man who, since last December, has killed tens of thousands of his own people simply for having the temerity to protest his regime.

Hasan’s refusal to answer is an answer in and of itself, obviously: This is a man who is running a propaganda operation for the most violent and virulent theocratic elements in Tehran, and saying the bloody hands actually belong to the United States and Israel.

To think, this extremist was a figure on a major network before quitting in a snit in 2024. Welcome to the Western left in 2026, boys and girls.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Piers Morgan Asks Former MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan 7 Times if He's Glad Khamenei's Reign Is Over, Gets No Answer
'The View' Panelist Sunny Hostin Claims US Targeted Iranian Schoolgirls, Forgets One Crucial Thing
Republican-Dominated State Legislature Kills Bill to Abolish Abortion
CNN's Ana Navarro Busted for Falsely Claiming NYC Bomber Was Targeting Mamdani Just Hours Before Abby Phillips Apologized for Making the Same Mistake
MTG's GOP Replacement Turns out to Be Top Trump Ally Who Received Presidential Endorsement Last Month
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation