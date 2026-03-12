Piers Morgan Asks Former MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan 7 Times if He's Glad Khamenei's Reign Is Over, Gets No Answer

One of the great pleasures of the Iran campaign has been watching former MSNBC propagandist Mehdi Hasan officially crashing out on social and legacy media.

A TL;DR of Hasan’s X feed since the conflict began: The Iranians love their government, this is all Israel’s fault, and the United States is going to lose.

Also, Jeffrey Epstein. No clue how this fits into the conflict, but Hasan, like many liberals, seems to believe that he’s a bit like Beetlejuice: Say his name three times and a special counsel will show up.

A sample of some of his delusions, all from the past few days:

Congressional and Presidential candidates who support Trump’s illegal war in Iran could be toast in their primary races, according to our exclusive new poll with @DropSiteNews. Especially if they are Dems. Full results, including on the Epstein factor:https://t.co/gqZDONZ2tW pic.twitter.com/G1DFOl5xvW — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 11, 2026

They repped Jared and Ivanka on property deals as recently as 2021. https://t.co/emLbNAqOJ3 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 11, 2026

And if you think this was bad, you should have tuned in at the beginning of the strikes.

Anyhow, one might hope that Hasan would at least be able to agree that the now-late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was a wretched theocrat who murdered an untold number of his own people and who should be unmourned. Guess what: Nope!

Appearing on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Hasan was given seven (7) opportunities to say, you know, the dude had it coming. According to Mediaite, he couldn’t get there.

During the Wednesday appearance, Morgan asked if Hasan was pleased that Khamenei was dead because that meant he was no longer ruling the country. Hasan said that was “a good question,” albeit one he could not answer.

First, Hasan said that he didn’t “take pleasure in killing anyone” and insisted that Khamenei was “also a spiritual leader to millions of Shi’a Muslims around the world.”

“I know that people watching at home, non-Muslims, might kind of scratch their head and say, you know, ‘He’s a tyrant in a foreign country,'” Hasan said. “But that is the reality.”

“To kill him, to assassinate him on Day One of the war, will have insane consequences,” he said.

“I didn’t ask you if you supported killing him, I just said, are you pleased he’s no longer ruling the country,” Morgan said.

“Sounds like you are, but you are just very reluctant to use the word ‘yes.’”

Morgan was giving Hasan a little too much credit.

“It was illegal to kill him, it will have disastrous effects for the region, it’s mad to take out a head of state and a spiritual leader, and it’s even madder when you replace him with his son who is quote-unquote ‘worse’ than him both for Iran and for U.S. and Israeli interests,” Hasan said.

Not that he’s particularly fond of anyone who calls for dealing with Khamenei’s son, either:

Just imagine if there was someone on Iranian or Arab television saying every US senator including Fetterman should be killed. What US politicians are proposing isn’t just a violation of international law and a reversion to the law of the jungle, but also a v dangerous precedent. https://t.co/acHXz6HKc0 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 11, 2026

Hasan also tried to jiu-jitsu Morgan by asking him if he thought it was a good thing that Saddam Hussein was no longer ruling Iraq.

This took not seven questions for Morgan to answer, but one word: “Yeah.” Oh.

Piers Morgan asks Mehdi Hasan seven times whether he’s pleased the dead Ayatollah is no longer ruling Iran – and fails to get a straight answer. Watch the full interview tonight at 7pm (3pm ET). 📺 https://t.co/QR11ywsANx@piersmorgan | @mehdirhasan pic.twitter.com/WUJJUkqs7X — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 11, 2026

It finally got to a bunch of prattling: “It’s not as simple as that, I know you’ve now latched onto this,” he said, laughing. “I have to think this through.”

“I’ve only latched onto this because you won’t answer!” an exasperated Morgan said.

“I’m not going to answer your question out of any context for you to clip this out of context,” Hasan said.

Yeah, because it looks so much better in context.

Look, if Mehdi Hasan is terribly concerned with people being killed through extra-judicial means, he should be thrilled that Ali Khamenei has been sent to the long ride on the afterlife’s down escalator. This was a man who, since last December, has killed tens of thousands of his own people simply for having the temerity to protest his regime.

Hasan’s refusal to answer is an answer in and of itself, obviously: This is a man who is running a propaganda operation for the most violent and virulent theocratic elements in Tehran, and saying the bloody hands actually belong to the United States and Israel.

To think, this extremist was a figure on a major network before quitting in a snit in 2024. Welcome to the Western left in 2026, boys and girls.

