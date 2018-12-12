Piers Morgan Begs Trump To Hire Him, Lists 10 Reasons Why He’s Best for Chief of Staff Job

Piers Morgan, never one to shy away from attention and always eager to offer President Donald Trump advice, is now insisting that the two should join forces in the White House.

Written with sharpened sarcasm and his tongue firmly in his cheek, Morgan wrote a column for the Daily Mail that rails about Trump’s weaknesses while outlining 10 reasons why Morgan would be a perfect fit for chief of staff.

Trump, who took office in January 2017, is now looking for his third chief of staff. Current Chief of Staff John Kelly is set to leave by the end of the year. Kelly, who had initially joined the Trump administration as Department of Homeland Security secretary, replaced former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as chief of staff in July 2017.

Although the establishment media has reported that Nick Ayers, the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, was Trump’s first pick and that Ayers turned him down, Trump has said there are multiple people being considered.

Morgan, whose connection to the president goes back to Trump’s days hosting “Celebrity Apprentice,” said he would be honest with Trump while not stabbing him in the back.

“You need someone who will look you in the eye and tell you when you’re being an idiot,” Morgan wrote, later softening the blow of that comment by writing, “I know it’s a myth you can’t handle the truth.”

Morgan noted that not all of Trump’s aides have been loyal, citing “the type of ghastly, untrustworthy reptiles like Omarosa Manigault Newman who you invited into your home with the same kind of inexplicable, self-destructive recklessness a mother hen displays when she invites a fox into the coop to babysit the chicks.”

“You’ve had way too many treacherous weasels lurking in corridors of your White House. You don’t want sycophants but you do want straight-talking loyalists,” he wrote.

Morgan said the chief of staff should have the power to stop any Trumpian tweet.

“I know, I know, you love Twitter and the unrestricted freedom to spew whatever’s going through your head at any given time. It’s made you the most transparent president in history – we literally know exactly what you’re thinking in real time. But too often you become your own worst enemy by seeming to not even take a beat before pressing SEND, and posting something inaccurate, needlessly inflammatory or pointlessly petty,” he said.

Morgan also said Trump’s communication team is always responding to the image of the White House in chaos, not the achievements of Trump’s presidency. “Stop fuelling it, and keep things simple again. Keep telling people what is working,” he wrote.

Calling Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner “two very smart young people with independent minds who you know you can trust and who aren’t afraid to give you their honest opinions,” he said he’d be sure they had full access to Trump. Media accounts have portrayed Kelly as trying to limit access from Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and Kushner, her husband.

He also suggested that first lady Melania Trump is an under-used policy weapon.

Morgan, a former CNN host, advised Trump to lay off his feud with the news network and get ready for real battles as special counsel Robert Mueller nears completion of his report on allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign in 2016.

Morgan closed by harkening back to their days together on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

“You need someone whose reputation won’t be remotely tarnished by working with you and who won’t mind in the slightest if you suddenly fire him. I’ve been fired from big jobs before and always found it both character-building and financially lucrative,” he wrote.

“So don’t worry about finally doing what you never did in 2008 and telling me: ‘Piers, you’re fired.’ Been there, read the book, seen the play, survived and thrived. I’m available for interview with immediate effect.”

