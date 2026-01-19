Share
News
Piers Morgan speaks on stage during the "Founder Operators: Entrepreneurship in the Entertainment Economy" panel at the 2025 Joy Forum at SEF Arena on Oct. 17, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Piers Morgan speaks on stage during the "Founder Operators: Entrepreneurship in the Entertainment Economy" panel at the 2025 Joy Forum at SEF Arena on Oct. 17, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Amal Alhasan / Getty Images for GEA)

Piers Morgan Hospitalized After Suffering Serious Injury at Restaurant

 By Randy DeSoto  January 19, 2026 at 4:42pm
Television host Piers Morgan is hospitalized in London after taking a serious fall over the weekend that left him with a fractured femur.

Morgan posted tongue-in-cheek on social media, “Breaking news!!!”

He recounted that he “fell like a sack of spuds” on a small step at a London restaurant, and as a result, he fractured his hip, necessitating a hip replacement.

Morgan, 60, said that he’ll be on crutches for six weeks.

He concluded by joking, “New Year off to a cracking start! I blame Donald Trump!”

He added in a subsequent post a picture of a newspaper’s coverage of his fall, which showed an X-ray image of his broken femur.

When one of his former colleagues at “Good Morning Britain” questioned on the program whether he had been drinking before the fall, Morgan responded on X, “To clarify, there was ZERO alcohol involved in the incident.”

The U.K. Independent reported that Morgan, who was once a contestant on Trump’s NBC program “Celebrity Apprentice,” has since become a critic of the the 47th president.

Last month, Morgan called Trump out for describing the late director and television star Rob Reiner in a Truth Social post as someone who suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome. The post came after Reiner’s death.

Morgan responded on his podcast, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” that Trump’s comments about Reiner crossed “every line of basic human decency.”

Morgan has also criticized Trump’s intention to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

“Britain should repurchase America. After all, it was ours once, and it would enhance our North Atlantic security,” Morgan wrote in a Saturday post on X prior to announcing his fall later that day.

Morgan added, “If you don’t sell it to us, President Trump, we’re going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair?”

