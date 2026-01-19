Piers Morgan Hospitalized After Suffering Serious Injury at Restaurant

Television host Piers Morgan is hospitalized in London after taking a serious fall over the weekend that left him with a fractured femur.

Morgan posted tongue-in-cheek on social media, “Breaking news!!!”

He recounted that he “fell like a sack of spuds” on a small step at a London restaurant, and as a result, he fractured his hip, necessitating a hip replacement.

Morgan, 60, said that he’ll be on crutches for six weeks.

He concluded by joking, “New Year off to a cracking start! I blame Donald Trump!”

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️

1. Tripped on small step.

2. In a London hotel restaurant. (🙄)

3. Fractured femur.

4. So badly I needed new hip.

5. Recovering in hospital.

6. Crutches for 6wks

7. No long-haul for 12 wks.

8. New Year off to a cracking start!

9. I blame Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/dnFpYTPnDe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2026

He added in a subsequent post a picture of a newspaper’s coverage of his fall, which showed an X-ray image of his broken femur.

When one of his former colleagues at “Good Morning Britain” questioned on the program whether he had been drinking before the fall, Morgan responded on X, “To clarify, there was ZERO alcohol involved in the incident.”

The U.K. Independent reported that Morgan, who was once a contestant on Trump’s NBC program “Celebrity Apprentice,” has since become a critic of the the 47th president.

Last month, Morgan called Trump out for describing the late director and television star Rob Reiner in a Truth Social post as someone who suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome. The post came after Reiner’s death.

Morgan responded on his podcast, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” that Trump’s comments about Reiner crossed “every line of basic human decency.”

Morgan has also criticized Trump’s intention to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

“Britain should repurchase America. After all, it was ours once, and it would enhance our North Atlantic security,” Morgan wrote in a Saturday post on X prior to announcing his fall later that day.

Britain should repurchase America. After all, it was ours once, and it would enhance our North Atlantic security. If you don’t sell it to us, President Trump, we’re going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 17, 2026

Morgan added, “If you don’t sell it to us, President Trump, we’re going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair?”

