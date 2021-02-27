Mr. Potato Head is going gender-neutral, and Piers Morgan is over it.

The British television personality is certainly not alone.

Hasbro, the company that makes the classic Mr. Potato Head toy announced their facepalm-worthy product rebrand this week and Morgan, who is no stranger to pushing back against gender theory narratives, came out guns blazing in reaction.

Now, when most people think of toys that affirm gender stereotypes or whatever it is that’s offensive to these people, they think G.I. Joe or Barbie.

Not, you know, the potatoes with faces which only in this bizarre decade would need a less offensive rebrand.

But rebrand they have … sort of.

Hasbro initially announced that the company would be changing the name of the classic Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys to simply “Potato Head.”

In a since-deleted paragraph from the news release on its website, the company stated, “Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr. from the Mr. Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion,” according to the Washington Examiner.

Following what we can only assume was a torrent of calls, emails and general backlash, the company was compelled to delete the above messaging from the news release just hours later and clarify that Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head weren’t being ousted from the newly branded line.

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

There will, however, be a much more (say it with me now) inclusive “Create Your Own Potato Family” kit which will have more gender-neutral accessories and features with which to deck out gender-nonconforming potato parents and their progeny.

All this has Morgan, a writer and co-presenter for the television show “Good Morning Britain,” declaring that “woke imbeciles are destroying the world,” as he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Who was actually offended by Mr Potato Head being male? I want names. These woke imbeciles are destroying the world. pic.twitter.com/CwsaX5D2Ue — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2021

“Who was actually offended by Mr Potato Head being male? I want names,” he asked.

Who was offended by the binary potato people is a good question indeed, but apparently, Hasbro has already considered just how important it is for children to have gender-neutral options for said potato people.

In fact, the company seems to be taking it very, very seriously.

While I always thought the whole point of Mr. Potato Head was to develop fine motor skills and provide endless entertainment (“Mama! He has an eye for a mouth!” *paroxysms of giggles*), Hasbro seems to believe that the toy has actually been playing a valuable role in the development of a child’s own identity as part of a family.

Who knew?

“Culture has evolved,” Hasbro Senior Vice President Kimberly Boyd said of the product changes, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently exists – with the ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ – is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”

“Kids like dressing up the toy, then playing out scenarios from their life. This often takes the form of creating little potato families because they’re learning what it means to be in a family.”

Again … it’s a potato.

Over on Instagram, Morgan furthered his incredulity at Hasbro’s announcement, writing, “FFS. Imagine doing this in the middle of a global pandemic because you’re terrified of offending a few wokies… so spineless and depressing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Now, it is quite safe to say that Morgan is by no means right-wing or anti-LGBT in any way, shape or form, so he truly ought to be commended for his continued pushback against the anti-intellectualism of woke culture.

The only reason that corporate America is concerned enough about the “wokies” to jump through the bizarre logical hoops it takes to arrive at “the potato toy must be gender-neutral!” is because too many people for too long have been afraid to hurt anyone’s feelings.

They certainly weren’t concerned about their customers of more traditional views on gender and the family structure who are now alienated by the product rebrand.

Do you agree with Piers Morgan? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (394 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

People like Morgan and those of us significantly more conservative, both politically and socially, all agree that LGBT individuals have every right to basic human dignity, compassion and respect.

But it is anti-intellectual at best for the proponents of critical theory to equate a different perspective on the LGBT lifestyle with hating the people who engage in it — and it’s getting old.

We need to be able to say it’s ridiculous for the potato family to go gender nonconforming.

No matter how delicately we word it, we will be called bigots by the gaggle of loud and radical activists who have corporate America bending over backward to please them.

And far too many people, who Hasbro isn’t worried about offending, are holding their tongues because they’re afraid of being falsely accused of espousing hate just for committing the simple thoughtcrime of espousing reason.

This has to change –and darn it, if Mr. Potato Head going gender-neutral is the catalyst for more people to speak up, then I will take it. Who’s with me?

