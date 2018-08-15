SECTIONS
US News
Print

Piers Morgan Reveals ‘Appalling’ ‘#MeToo Moment’ With Omarosa: ‘One of the Worst Human Beings I’ve Ever Encountered’

By Chris Agee
at 11:56am
Print

As former White House aide Omarosa Maingault-Newman continues making the media rounds to promote her new memoir, she is encountering some resistance in her effort to disparage President Donald Trump.

Many of the president’s supporters and detractors alike have questioned the former reality television star’s credibility given her history of over-the-top antics.

Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson recently interviewed Daily Mail editor Piers Morgan, who appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” with both Manigault-Newman and Trump.

He described behavior that he said should make any serious discussion of the ousted Trump adviser’s book irrelevant.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

In a behind-the-scenes encounter Carlson described as Morgan’s “me too moment,” the former CNN host said Manigault-Newman attempted to spark a sexual affair between the two in hopes of cashing in on the ensuing media attention.

“Her first gambit to me, day one, first challenge, she sidles up to me,” he said. “I’ve never even met this woman and she says to me, ‘We should have a showmance.'”

Morgan said he was not familiar with the term and was appalled when she described it to him.

“You know, on ‘The Apprentice’ everyone has sex together,” he said she told him. “So you and I could do that and then we could sell it and make lots of money.”

Did Trump make a mistake by hiring Omarosa?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

At that point, he said he immediately shut down the conversation, which led to verbal abuse and bullying throughout the remainder of her time on the show.

“She said, ‘What’s the matter with you? Are you gay?'” Morgan said. “I went, ‘No, just because I don’t want to have sex with you on the show that doesn’t make me gay.”

After that encounter, Morgan said he was in for “four or five weeks” of “unrelenting, five barrels of abuse, tirades, homophobic stuff.”

Years after that taping, he said he was shocked to see that Trump decided to align with Manigault-Newman again ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“Then I hear when he wins that she’s going to be in the White House,” he said. “Now I have a lot of respect for Donald Trump, but I’m afraid with Omarosa this made no sense at the time. It makes no sense now that she’s left.”

RELATED: Bill de Blasio Displays Banner with Trump Slogan at Speaking Engagement

Looking back on her tenure, Morgan said it appears she “accomplished nothing in her time in the White House other than disrupting everybody.”

Morgan said he believes she spent her time in the administration planning new ways to publicize and monetize her experience.

“Bet your life she was there listening, plotting, scheming, probably tape recording,” he said. “We’re now going to have ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and all the stuff that comes out of that, then we’re going to have the book, then the docuseries, then the Lifetime movies, at which point you and I are going to have to leave the country because it’s so ridiculously absurd.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Michael Candelori/Shutterstock.com

April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Pay for Her Personal Body Guard

Jack Davis

Watch: Great White Shark Gets Dolphin Meal Snatched by Something Even Bigger

Dick Morris

Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice building entrance "The Place of Justice is a Hallowed Place" engraved in stone above the doorPamela Au / Shutterstock

Dick Morris: We Said It Before, Now It’s Proven – DOJ at Center of Dossier Conspiracy

Chuck Ross

Robert MuellerSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Mueller Claims Trump Aide Impeded FBI Investigation, Recommends 6 Months Lockup

Neetu Chandak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Cuomo Attempts To Take GOP Candidate’s 30-Second Ad Off Air

The Western Journal

An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader helped a liberal group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the Colorado state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.

Colorado Capitol Worker’s Trump Prank Ends in Stripped Credentials

Jack Davis

Asia Argento in a pair of sunglasses at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Underage Sexual Assault Scandal Rocks #MeToo Icon

Neetu Chandak

Judge John Bates in suit and tie.

Judge Reverses Himself, Hands Trump Big DACA Win

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.