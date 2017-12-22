The Western Journal

International News Top Story
Pigs Fly: CNN’s Jake Tapper Scorches Nations that Condemned Trump’s Jerusalem Move

By Chris White
December 22, 2017 at 1:02pm

CNN’s Jake Tapper issued a searing criticism Thursday of many of the tyrannical nations that condemned the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as immoral.

The UN General Assembly voted 128 to 9 Thursday for a resolution demanding the U.S rescind a Dec. 6 declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

But some of the countries condemning the U.S. have no room to talk on the issue, according to Tapper.

“Among the 128 countries who voted to condemn the U.S. on this issue were some countries with some rather questionable records of their own,” Tapper said on CNN’s “The Lead.”

He targeted Venezuela, Syria, and Yemen for their history of ignoring human rights violations within their borders.

“Take Venezuela’s representative today,” Tapper began, running a video of the country’s U.N. representative.

“The world is not for sale, and your votes imperil global peace,” the representative can be heard saying in the video.

Venezuela is experiencing a “humanitarian disaster with violence in the streets, an economy in complete collapse, citizens malnourished, dying children being turned away from hospitals, starving families joining street gangs to scrounge for food,” Tapper said after cutting away from the clip.

He added, “On what moral platform does the government of Venezuela stand today?”

Tapper then turned his sights on Syria.

“Not to be done, of course, the U.S. also got an earful from … Syria,” he noted.

“We’re in the seventh year of the brutal Syrian Civil War that has killed half a million people and displaced millions.

“Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has used chemical weapons against his own citizens including children.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

